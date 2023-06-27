When you are guilty, how do you apologise? By saying sorry, right? Well, that’s how most people do it. Some of them, especially your loved ones, go beyond your expectations while apologising to you. Isn’t it? Say, for example, that if your mom shouts at you and later realizes that ‘zyaada keh diya’, she will end up offering your favourite meal to you. Or when your partner gifts you something that you always wanted as a gesture of apology.
Speaking of which, an apology note mentioned on a billboard in Noida has caught our attention on Twitter. And it is hilarious AF.
A Twitter user, @uDasKapital, shared a picture of the billboard that has childhood pictures of two kids. The text on the board reads, “I am sorry Sanju. I will never ever hurt you again…Your Sush.” There is also a heart emoji added in the billboard.
“In today’s episode of what the f**k goes on in Noida,” the tweet reads.
Here’s how netizens are reacting to it:
So, when are you apologising to your better half like this?