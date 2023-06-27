When you are guilty, how do you apologise? By saying sorry, right? Well, that’s how most people do it. Some of them, especially your loved ones, go beyond your expectations while apologising to you. Isn’t it? Say, for example, that if your mom shouts at you and later realizes that ‘zyaada keh diya’, she will end up offering your favourite meal to you. Or when your partner gifts you something that you always wanted as a gesture of apology.

Source: Pinterest

Speaking of which, an apology note mentioned on a billboard in Noida has caught our attention on Twitter. And it is hilarious AF.

A Twitter user, @uDasKapital, shared a picture of the billboard that has childhood pictures of two kids. The text on the board reads, “I am sorry Sanju. I will never ever hurt you again…Your Sush.” There is also a heart emoji added in the billboard.

“In today’s episode of what the f**k goes on in Noida,” the tweet reads.

In today's episode of what the fuck goes on in Noida pic.twitter.com/cScEMdkZmE — 🥭 🐭 (@uDasKapital) June 26, 2023

Here’s how netizens are reacting to it:

Still up near Okhla Bird Sanctuary metro station lmaoo https://t.co/zelAw5TWdt — noonie (@deleuzes_guitar) June 26, 2023

The no in Noida just got louder https://t.co/K7fNZV2nP1 — ✨ (@herenowwithlove) June 26, 2023

if my man doesn't apologise like this i don want him https://t.co/hNNkeqKauD — v. 🍓〻࿔₊° (@holdinmyzaza) June 26, 2023

This or nothing tbh https://t.co/PaACIbkKdx — Jesus (@clownlamba) June 26, 2023

If you can’t come like this don’t come at alllll🤚🏽 https://t.co/ZFPu8lrDy8 — Munna bhai (@sanjuvedula) June 27, 2023

unless my offenders make it up to me this way, it’s over forever https://t.co/T3PQgcgiE9 — sanjubobbygeorge (@ramachandranesk) June 26, 2023

What have u been upto in NCR ? @Suslovelygl https://t.co/a033Hg2dvb — PratsD (@pratsd) June 26, 2023

i live here for the memes https://t.co/vnrLnEWVXz — tina g (@tinaggarg) June 26, 2023

i don't even get a text msg that says this bhai? y'all crazy https://t.co/JTDMM2bZTg — juhi (@juhicore) June 26, 2023

the only way I'm gonna accept apologies now on https://t.co/624wZaiNnM — mojo don't (@mojodont) June 26, 2023

Bro i thought this was a joke until i saw this myself rn😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/BU4ubEmb7Z — professional man hater (@tarrabbb) June 26, 2023

new standards for apologies just dropped https://t.co/7BWlpmGu6k — no (@ghusaywalabhalo) June 26, 2023

the only way im accepting an apology https://t.co/vlz3ekCyYG — s (@shawtyplisstfu) June 26, 2023

So, when are you apologising to your better half like this?