The Indian Transgender Persons Act (Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026) is facing backlash and how!

The bill has caused activists, legal experts, and members of Parliament to mobilize against the law as being detrimental to the rights that have been fought for and earned by the trans community.

“Black Day for Rights”: Activists Slam Transgender Amendment Bill

Activists across the country are calling for this to be a “black day” for human rights, with numerous individuals from within the community asserting that the Bill does not provide protections for them, but instead, could lead to an erasure of their identities.

Anish Gawande, a political leader and LGBTQ+ advocate, has called the passage of the Bill “illegal, unconstitutional, and illogical,” questioning how Parliament could discuss and pass a law regarding a community that is protesting outside the Parliament’s doors against the legislation. Additionally, Anish Gawande has reiterated a message that has been echoed throughout the resistance to the legislation: “Nothing about us without us.”

Grace Banu, a Dalit transgender activist, agrees with Anish Gawande. She has referred to the Bill as “highly

unacceptable” and a direct attack on her identity and legal rights.

“This is against my people, my community,” she said, while she vows to continue fighting the Bill.

Akkai Padmashali, an activist from Bengaluru, and Kabir Maan, an activist from Delhi, have both rejected the Bill. Maan referred to it as the “scariest thing” to happen to the community, which highlights a ton of anxiety about its impact.

Core Concerns: Challenging The Self-Identification Principle

Most critics of the Bill are focused on the apparent abandonment of self-identification, which is a right protected by the multiple justices of the Supreme Court in the 2014 NALSA landmark. For example, if the Bill imposes a requirement for medical documentation for an existing gender identity, activists say this is a contradiction of the foundation of transgender rights in India.

Experts on the law and members of the community contend that, by definition, your identity cannot be defined (and should not have to be defined) by the state’s recognition of your identity and you should not be required to submit to a medical certification of your identity.

“Any step that weakens this fundamental principle should not move forward without detailed consultation, warned Keshav Suri, an LGBTQ rights activist.

The Bill has also raised privacy concerns regarding physical autonomy. For instance, a transman who spoke at a press conference questioned the need to prove his identity through medical examination.

“I cannot show my genitals (as a means of establishing proof of my identity) to a medical officer, so I will not do so,” he said.

As Raghavi, an attorney and activist, pointed out, “not all trans persons have the financial means or social support to access surgery,” she explained and further said that by defining a person’s right to authenticate their identity based upon the fact that they have had a medical or surgical intervention, the system is making identity a privilege instead of a human right.

The Bill has received additional criticism for the provision regarding the criminalisation of “forced conversion”, however much of the criticism stems from the belief that the intention behind this law is misplaced.

Members of the transgender community have pointed out that there are no known instances of forced conversion and that the criminalisation of forced conversion will be abused, thereby sustaining false beliefs about transgender people and increasing the likelihood they will experience further harassment and violence.

Activists have stated that “This will only add to existing misconceptions,” thereby reinforcing the negative experiences of the transgender community through establishing additional fear of being targeted by society.

Opposition Leadership Calls for Withdrawal Of Transgender Bill 2026

Political opposition to the law has come from a variety of political leaders from different parties. Sandeep Dikshit of Congress Party claims that this is not just about party politics but is also about rights and justice.

Rajya Sabha MP, Renuka Chowdhury, warned that if these issues are left unaddressed by the government, there will be too many and bigger protests across India. She further chastised the unreadiness of the bureaucracy to implement the law by explaining that there is a dearth of education to help officers understand gender identity.

RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha called the Bill too unacceptable to even be considered by an appropriate committee and said it “should be thrown into the dustbin.”

WOAH, powerful statement, but can we really disagree? CPM leader John Brittas also questioned the seeming inconsistency between what the government said earlier with regard to dignity for people of transgender experience and what has now apparently changed.

The entire bill feels like a big ???? for the whole world at this point.

Why the anger feels spot on?

Almost unanimously, both supporters and critics of the Bill viewed the lack of meaningful consultation with individuals who would be significantly impacted by the legislation as unacceptable. Activists claim that, unlike the earlier 2019 Act which involved considerable consultation with key individuals and organizations, the current amending efforts were very limited in participation; specifically the exclusion of members of the National Board for Transgender Persons.

Not surprisingly, there have been numerous reports of Board members communicating their opposition to the Bill through many venues. These expressions often fall back to the POV of individuals who say that the Bill does not represent their lived experiences.

Some activists have even used historical context to relate the language of the Bill to colonial laws that were used to marginalize people and have further warned against repeating such patterns.

As the Bill is anticipated to be sent to the Rajya Sabha, both activists and leaders of the opposition appear to have defined what their next steps will be. They plan to push for the legislation to be sent to a standing committee, intensify protests if necessary, and challenge the law in court if it passes.

Many feel that the current form of the Bill violates the principles that were articulated in the NALSA judgment; therefore, it may be subjected to constitutional challenges, and frankly, rightly so!