

Recently Netizens have taken to Twitter to hop on to the latest trend ,"I have a joke". What started as a bid to poke some harmless fun at professions has now turned into the talk of the town:

I have a joke about facts, but they don’t exist anymore. https://t.co/GnlKYQXbcN — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 24, 2020

Here are a few of our favourite 'I have a joke' template tweets:

I have a joke on journalism, but it’s off air — Faye DSouza (@fayedsouza) July 24, 2020

I have a joke on democracy but it’s already been told in 2014. — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) July 24, 2020

I have a joke on GST... oh fuck, GST bharna bhool gayi. — Kusha Kapila (@KushaKapila) July 24, 2020

I have a joke on architecture, but I'm still building it up. https://t.co/KOeGbqFoYJ — shei (@sheiknowsbest) July 24, 2020

I have a PayTM joke but cannot tell it as it's KYC not yet done https://t.co/AnslT80Htk — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) July 24, 2020

I have a HR joke

But we will get back to you soon.https://t.co/A8pP7L93NJ — Tinu Cherian Abraham (@tinucherian) July 24, 2020

I have a joke on Amit Shah but I like my morning walks. — Shivam Vij (@DilliDurAst) July 24, 2020

I have a joke on banks but I'll tell it after lunch. https://t.co/SR5FcvlwxZ — अंशुल (@Ghair_Kanooni) July 23, 2020

We have a joke on oregano sachets, but we're saving it for later. — Zomato (@ZomatoIN) July 24, 2020

I've a director joke, but I'd much rather shoot you. https://t.co/4dEv83TRFz — Karan Anshuman (@krnx) July 24, 2020

I have a joke on Pragya Thakur But her scooter is parked in front of my house — Mr.Fixit (@yippeekiyay_dk) July 24, 2020

I have a joke about misogyny but it’s already been mansplained. — Lavanya Ballal | ಲಾವಣ್ಯ ಬಲ್ಲಾಳ್ (@LavanyaBallal) July 24, 2020

I have a joke on Nepotism but will only tell it to my kids. — Vipul Goyal (@HumorouslyVipul) July 24, 2020

i have a joke on consent but men won't understand it — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) July 24, 2020

I have a joke on a joker but he’s in a disguise. — Anubhav Sinha (Not Bollywood) (@anubhavsinha) July 24, 2020

I have a joke on Arnab Goswami. He is a journalist. — Mehek (@MehekF) July 24, 2020

I have a joke on a cave but it's too Dark, I'll post after 33 years maybe. — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) July 24, 2020

I have a joke on alcohol but will only tell to Ravi Shastri.. — Oyeee_Sunnn♥️ (@Salehasiddique3) July 24, 2020

I have a joke on Indian Matchmaking but you need to compromise to get it. — Akshay Nayar (@akshayn31) July 24, 2020

I have a UPSC joke, but I haven't cracked it — Gurpriya (@GurpriyaSidhu) July 24, 2020

I have a joke on boxing, but you can’t handle the punch 🤓 — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) July 24, 2020

I have a Joke on Filmfare. But only starkids are going to get it. — Shubham (@sensecaari) July 24, 2020

I have a joke on Bhabhiji Papad but I am Bhabhiji 🙏🏽 — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) July 24, 2020

I have a joke on radiologists , but aap pehle peshab rok kar aao — Dr shubham (@skhatod25) July 23, 2020

I have a joke on uday bhai but ye control nhi kr payga pic.twitter.com/nbVSQMA1OA — आत्मनिर्भर Sachin Keshri (@GreebLadka) July 24, 2020

I HAVE A JOKE ON RAHUL GANDHI, BUT HE ALREADY IS ONE 😜😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/mEsbmGHA0K — RUPESH R. BABHULE (@DECEPTIVEWORLD) July 24, 2020

I have a joke on OpIndia, but they'll write an article on it. — Pooja 🌈 (@Pooja_Chaudhuri) July 24, 2020

someone - i have a joke on ___

me - pic.twitter.com/44lEK0eTEe — Abhilasha (@duskyweirdo) July 24, 2020

I have a joke but the editors didn't approve.