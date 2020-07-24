I have a joke about facts, but they don’t exist anymore. https://t.co/GnlKYQXbcN— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 24, 2020
Here are a few of our favourite 'I have a joke' template tweets:
I have a joke on journalism, but it’s off air— Faye DSouza (@fayedsouza) July 24, 2020
I have a joke on democracy but it’s already been told in 2014.— Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) July 24, 2020
I have a joke on GST... oh fuck, GST bharna bhool gayi.— Kusha Kapila (@KushaKapila) July 24, 2020
I have a joke on architecture, but I'm still building it up. https://t.co/KOeGbqFoYJ— shei (@sheiknowsbest) July 24, 2020
I have a HR joke— Tinu Cherian Abraham (@tinucherian) July 24, 2020
But we will get back to you soon.https://t.co/A8pP7L93NJ
I have a joke on Amit Shah but I like my morning walks.— Shivam Vij (@DilliDurAst) July 24, 2020
We have a joke on oregano sachets, but we're saving it for later.— Zomato (@ZomatoIN) July 24, 2020
I've a director joke, but I'd much rather shoot you. https://t.co/4dEv83TRFz— Karan Anshuman (@krnx) July 24, 2020
I have a joke about misogyny but it’s already been mansplained.— Lavanya Ballal | ಲಾವಣ್ಯ ಬಲ್ಲಾಳ್ (@LavanyaBallal) July 24, 2020
I have a joke on Nepotism but will only tell it to my kids.— Vipul Goyal (@HumorouslyVipul) July 24, 2020
i have a joke on consent but men won't understand it— Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) July 24, 2020
I have a joke on a joker but he’s in a disguise.— Anubhav Sinha (Not Bollywood) (@anubhavsinha) July 24, 2020
I have a joke on Arnab Goswami. He is a journalist.— Mehek (@MehekF) July 24, 2020
I have a joke on alcohol but will only tell to Ravi Shastri..— Oyeee_Sunnn♥️ (@Salehasiddique3) July 24, 2020
I have a joke on Indian Matchmaking but you need to compromise to get it.— Akshay Nayar (@akshayn31) July 24, 2020
I have a UPSC joke, but I haven't cracked it— Gurpriya (@GurpriyaSidhu) July 24, 2020
I have a joke on boxing, but you can’t handle the punch 🤓— Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) July 24, 2020
I have a Joke on Filmfare. But only starkids are going to get it.— Shubham (@sensecaari) July 24, 2020
I have a joke on Bhabhiji Papad but I am Bhabhiji 🙏🏽— Renuka Shahane (@renukash) July 24, 2020
I have a joke on radiologists , but aap pehle peshab rok kar aao— Dr shubham (@skhatod25) July 23, 2020
I have a joke on uday bhai but ye control nhi kr payga pic.twitter.com/nbVSQMA1OA— आत्मनिर्भर Sachin Keshri (@GreebLadka) July 24, 2020
I HAVE A JOKE ON RAHUL GANDHI, BUT HE ALREADY IS ONE 😜😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/mEsbmGHA0K— RUPESH R. BABHULE (@DECEPTIVEWORLD) July 24, 2020
someone - i have a joke on ___— Abhilasha (@duskyweirdo) July 24, 2020
me - pic.twitter.com/44lEK0eTEe
I have a joke but the editors didn't approve.