Holding online meetings comes with its own quirks that we couldn't have possibly foreseen. One such story is that of a US lawyer who appeared on Zoom, with a cat filter on, and no idea how to remove it, leading to some hilarious consequences. 

Source: YouTube

A US Judge shared a video of court proceedings, where the lawyer, Presidio County Attorney Rod Ponton can be seen saying, "I’m here live. I’m not a cat." To which Judge Roy Ferguson, with composure replied saying, "I can see that."

The 69-year-old lawyer had no idea how the filter had appeared and even tried to get his assistant to turn it off. The judge however, being understanding and seeing the humour in this situation, called it a 'fun moment'. 

Watch the video here:

This proceeding soon went viral and Twitter can't stop buzzing about it:

We've all been there, haven't we?