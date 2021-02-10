Holding online meetings comes with its own quirks that we couldn't have possibly foreseen. One such story is that of a US lawyer who appeared on Zoom, with a cat filter on, and no idea how to remove it, leading to some hilarious consequences.

A US Judge shared a video of court proceedings, where the lawyer, Presidio County Attorney Rod Ponton can be seen saying, "I’m here live. I’m not a cat." To which Judge Roy Ferguson, with composure replied saying, "I can see that."

IMPORTANT ZOOM TIP: If a child used your computer, before you join a virtual hearing check the Zoom Video Options to be sure filters are off. This kitten just made a formal announcement on a case in the 394th (sound on). #lawtwitter #OhNo @zoom_ushttps://t.co/I0zaj0wu6K — Judge Roy Ferguson (@JudgeFergusonTX) February 9, 2021

The 69-year-old lawyer had no idea how the filter had appeared and even tried to get his assistant to turn it off. The judge however, being understanding and seeing the humour in this situation, called it a 'fun moment'.

These fun moments are a by-product of the legal profession's dedication to ensuring that the justice system continues to function in these tough times. Everyone involved handled it with dignity, and the filtered lawyer showed incredible grace. True professionalism all around! — Judge Roy Ferguson (@JudgeFergusonTX) February 9, 2021

Watch the video here:

This proceeding soon went viral and Twitter can't stop buzzing about it:

Exactly! We must appreciate lighthearted moments when they occur. Everyone's reaction on the zoom was great. I especially liked the man who put on his glasses to see the cat better — Jenn (@JenneIsSoReal) February 9, 2021

The man was prepared to move forward argue his case as a cat. If that's not grace under fire, I don't know what is. — Rebecca Cusey (@rebecca_cusey) February 9, 2021

Lawyers are good at keeping a straight face during hearings. They have to suffer through far more ridiculous stuff than this. — JaySphere (@kja031006) February 9, 2021

I agree. That he and the judge were so gracious makes this perfect. And I sooooo needed to see this at right this moment. Thank you. — Linda (@Romli490) February 9, 2021

And we all thank you for giving us a much needed laugh. Not at the lawyer but just at the situation. We've all been there this year at some point, though not as adorable as a cat filter. — Traci Law (@tracilaw) February 9, 2021

We've all been there, haven't we?