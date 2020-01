Cricket, in itself, is a highly motivational sport. You see players pulling off seemingly impossible things, achieving targets no one one expected them to. But nothing beats the gems of wisdom imparted by the heroes, the legends.

Here, we have compiled some of the best ones from this decade:

Feeling pumped, yet? Haan toh nahin but yes zaroor keh sakte hain.

Creatives by: Shubham Gupta