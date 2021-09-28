Roadies auditions of the early 2010s were something else, and while just one list can't possibly contain every strange/funny thing contestants have said on the show, we can at least look at a few. Here you go.

1. Kya karta hai?

Ghoomta hun.

Kahan ghoomta hai? 


Road pe ghoomta hun.

raodies audition raghu
Source: Gfycat

2. Ab aage ye socha hai ki graduation ho jaaye tab thodi padhai karunga.

roadies auditions
Source: Make A Gif

3. Roadies kya hai?

Roadies kya hai? Kya hai Roadies?

4. Mera naam Nitika hai magar social media pe Nikita hai.

Kyun?

Mujhe Nikita zyaada pasand hai Nitika se.

roadies auditions
Source: Buzzfeed

5. Passion kya hai aapka?

Passion!

roadies audition
Source: Tenor

6. Who is the President of India?

Maulana...oh sorry...

Who is the Prime Minister of India?

Manmohan Desai

roadies auditions
Source: Tenor

7. Ayodhya verdict kya hai?

Ye...woh...Hindu-Muslim...toh...woh...hmmm...jhagda chal raha tha.

8. Ayodhya kis cheez ke liye jaana jaata hai?

Ayodhya ek Sanskrit word hai. Basically, war jo hota hai na...

raghu ram
Source: Tenor

9. Gujarat ke capital ka naam bata de.

Ahmedabad.

If Ahmedabad is the capital, what is Gandhinagar?

Gandhinagar ek place hai, Ahmedabad ke andar hi.

10. Kitne bachchon ko dance sikhata tha?

"Approximately" do.

11. I love my boyfriend.

In the column for your phone number in the form, you have written "temporary" boyfriend's number.

Because who abhi temporary hai.


roadies
Source: Tenor

Sir mujhe adventure bohot pasand hai, main bike chala leta hun.