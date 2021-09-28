Roadies auditions of the early 2010s were something else, and while just one list can't possibly contain every strange/funny thing contestants have said on the show, we can at least look at a few. Here you go.

1. Kya karta hai?



Ghoomta hun.



Kahan ghoomta hai?





Road pe ghoomta hun.

2. Ab aage ye socha hai ki graduation ho jaaye tab thodi padhai karunga.

3. Roadies kya hai?



Roadies kya hai? Kya hai Roadies?

4. Mera naam Nitika hai magar social media pe Nikita hai.



Kyun?



Mujhe Nikita zyaada pasand hai Nitika se.

5. Passion kya hai aapka?



Passion!

6. Who is the President of India?



Maulana...oh sorry...



Who is the Prime Minister of India?



Manmohan Desai

7. Ayodhya verdict kya hai?



Ye...woh...Hindu-Muslim...toh...woh...hmmm...jhagda chal raha tha.

8. Ayodhya kis cheez ke liye jaana jaata hai?



Ayodhya ek Sanskrit word hai. Basically, war jo hota hai na...

9. Gujarat ke capital ka naam bata de.



Ahmedabad.



If Ahmedabad is the capital, what is Gandhinagar?



Gandhinagar ek place hai, Ahmedabad ke andar hi.

10. Kitne bachchon ko dance sikhata tha?



"Approximately" do.

11. I love my boyfriend.



In the column for your phone number in the form, you have written "temporary" boyfriend's number.



Because who abhi temporary hai.







Sir mujhe adventure bohot pasand hai, main bike chala leta hun.