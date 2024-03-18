Sometimes, somewhere in the corner of Earth, a moment occurs that happens to get recorded, and the Internet immortalizes it. These are incidents so strong, so deeply engraved in the library of our minds we never really recover from them. Not because they’re so scarring, but because they’re so damn hilarious that revisiting a mere glimpse is sufficient to crack us up.
Somebody on X asked about such esteemed moments that never fail to arouse uncontrollable laughter, and desis have responded with the BEST.
1. That moment when Kareena Kapoor has had it
pic.twitter.com/LOWZQDa0bz https://t.co/sc72k2sCsx— Pankaj (@sachdeva_pankaj) March 6, 2024
2. Brutally blunt Shaan
The way Shaan says ‘lauda’ 😭 https://t.co/KGtYFdsj4h pic.twitter.com/pgWaZqxjTa— Chai-Shai (@aashishsarda07) March 6, 2024
3. Not young Saif Ali Khan showing up high AF for an interview
Saif Ali Khan was so unserious for this interview, it will never not make me laugh 😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/tKHIqDG6F9 https://t.co/DxJ5wRm2Np— Anti hero (@freak_anurag) March 5, 2024
4. Moin Akhtar, the LEGEND
Moin akhtar is not alive but he still makes us laugh 🤌🏻 https://t.co/KGtYFdsQTP pic.twitter.com/AvLLYTelRR— Chai-Shai (@aashishsarda07) March 6, 2024
5. What is this behaviour, Pooja?
this 😭 https://t.co/r4HVzSJtTU pic.twitter.com/RKqMSFBIaz— आ🌻 (@exoticidli) March 6, 2024
6. Katrina being savage AF
she’s actually hilarious! 😭 pic.twitter.com/kuPmC2pcae https://t.co/OApfUsW8sO— R£IN£ (@kaifsera) March 5, 2024
7. He really shouldn’t have gone for paragliding, but then…this gem wouldn’t exist
Never gets old 😭😂 https://t.co/gxagBC18YM pic.twitter.com/nZvTDGPC2S— Jagrizzz (@kandapohaa) March 8, 2024
8. Not SRK enacting over-enthusiastic ad briefs he receives from people emotionally connected with their products
this video of shah rukh khan talking about his biggest cheap thrills never fails to make me crack up 😭 https://t.co/X7K8BwdJBU pic.twitter.com/Mr0yTzWCZy— M. (@moodydamsel_) March 5, 2024
9. Arijit Singh from his villain era
this video of arijit singh lives rent free in my mind pic.twitter.com/NjaAh0n3nL https://t.co/SGle1fln51— kp (@earthlykisssed) March 5, 2024
10. When Yashraj Mukhate created a BANGER
this was a cultural reset— Amrita (@Amritaaayaya) March 6, 2024
pic.twitter.com/M1o3YL0swY https://t.co/g394TONix9
11. When VFX takes itself so seriously
true romance if you ask me pic.twitter.com/Y8WBgob2Jm https://t.co/N4AEmLboc6— 𝙎.𝙆 (@shak3342) March 6, 2024
12. Ranbir annoying Anushka during ‘Ae Dil‘ Era was hilarious
The repeat value is insane! Their friendship needs to make a comeback I'm so serious! 😭😭😭 https://t.co/eANFm83EIM pic.twitter.com/JZWnYxYfZJ— pratishtha. 🪓 (@ranbirsfavchild) March 5, 2024
There shouldn’t be a limit to such moments. They should just keep coming forever and ever.