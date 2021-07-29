We might be as good at the Olympics as the USA or China but that's mostly because the sports we are really good at aren't in the event. And I think, that's unfair. There's a ton of things we are totally awesome at.

1. Crying profusely on camera for shits and giggles.

2. Awkward photoshops!

3. Men just whipping it out and pissing in public.

4. Bargaining for Dhaniya and mirchi with street vendors after shopping worth thousands of rupees at malls.

ok #AmazonFresh but will we not get free Dhaniya Mirchi when we buy potato, Okra, i like to haggle with Subziwala will you bargain bhaiyya pic.twitter.com/tnj71UtupH — Kumardeep Banerjee (@kumar_deep) July 25, 2017

5. Idiolising Bollywood celebrities to the point of obsession.

6. Making over the top TV shows.

7. Living life dangerously because kaun hi rokega humein?

8. Being masters of jugaad.

9. Telling people what to eat.

10. Defying science

11. Sliding into DMs.

12. Clicking pictures with random white people.

13. Making movies with fair actors using brown faces to portray working-class people.

14. Mom's circumventing all pleadings and prayers to switch off the fan at exactly the same time every day forcing you to wake up.

When You're sleeping but Mom switch off Ac and fan😬 pic.twitter.com/3GdO8TF9PC — Arfa shamas♡ (@ArfaShamas) July 28, 2020

Mom switch off the fan at 7am for jharu

Le me: pic.twitter.com/8oj9mEfo5s — Shahzaib Malik🇵🇰 (@Mian_walian) July 30, 2020

mom : wake up!

mom : *switch off the fan, walk out* https://t.co/lXYpxs1qu1 — mei⁷ | Buttanos (@nomorethan1year) January 2, 2021

15. Parents choosing their children's careers.

Brown parents while choosing a career for their kids : pic.twitter.com/26TmfDZeot — fatima (@feuwdepie) February 25, 2021

16. Fighting over Biryani.

Don't roll your eyes. As a Biryani vet, it's an honour to serve in these conflict areas.

When I become dictator I will have my own version of the Hunger Games. Get biryani lovers of all regions to fight to death against each other. The winner will get a deck of Veg Biryani. Sanjay Hegde will be chief guest. — ? 0 ? 1 (@Subhash_ati9) July 29, 2021

I think vegetarians should really consider throwing their weight behind the Subz Pulao/Thehri rather than try to fight a losing battle against the meat eaters to try and get Veg Biryani normalized. — ? 0 ? 1 (@Subhash_ati9) July 24, 2021

As a former biryani snob (I still believe Awadhi biryani is the best but I will not fight you on it now, to each their own), I’d encourage everyone to go beyond the usual Awadhi-Calcutta-Hyderabadi because the variety will blow your mind. — Priyali Prakash (@BatutasGluttony) July 27, 2021

17. Taking offence at everything on Earth.

I mean, Quora pe puch rahe hain log!

18. Making the best street food there is.

Best part about India in the street food! https://t.co/uO18WHS46E — cashbino 🧘🏽‍♂️ (@Cashbinoo) July 25, 2021

My only food-dream is to eat street food (especially omelettes) cooked in stalls by the road in India.



This is before my mother finds out and kills me or I die because I'm not used to Indian dairy products.



Either way, it's worth it. 😍 — Archana Vashisht (@archanavjk) July 24, 2021

Kolkata street foods are always yummy! pic.twitter.com/DmhRxGWA6N — Prasun Maitra(প্রসূন মৈত্র) (@prasunmaitra) July 27, 2021

19. Indian Matchmaking

20. Justifying misogyny, no matter where it comes from.

For example, remember the time we all collectively decided to troll Miranda Kerr with misogynistic tweets because she was dating Snapchat's CEO.

And of course, this:

We South Indians witnessed the misogyny in Arjun reddy much earlier. https://t.co/M3b9ZeSTHn — Shilpashree Jagannathan 🇮🇳 (@shilpajn) June 23, 2019

That is 20 medals right there!