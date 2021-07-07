Did you know, we are among the world's most overworked people. While CEOs across companies are trying to do things differently for the best, LinkedIn decided to ask people what they would do differently, if they were CEO for a day.

If you were CEO for a day, what change would you bring at your organisation to ensure work-life balance for the team? #FindTheBalance — LinkedIn India (@LinkedInIndia) July 5, 2021

Well, Twitter users have many suggestions to make. Let us look at some.

Ensure that Work From Home doesn't mean excessive overtime working for employee without additional pay or at the cost of his family/social life. — Ankur Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@AnkurSriUK) July 6, 2021

WFH permanently for those who want it and ofcourse Fridays half day. Will reimburse good ergonomic Chair & table for work purposes and speedy internet. Every Month employees family can order food & get it reimbursed. Annually 5% of CTC as vacation allowance #TheLuxuryCloset — Aditya Raina (@RainaAditya) July 6, 2021

Introducing 4 days a week & 3 days off !This simple & doable aspects can be introduced to make work life balance. Usaaly,works related to government institutions,bank which cannot be done on weekends will find a help specialy for all single working mother/ ladies working around — Abhishek (@Abhishe16364518) July 7, 2021

I will arrange my chair properly before I sit.. Because As u said.. Work-Life-Balance is important.. For Eg, For work We need Chair, For Life the chair should be neat, For Balance its implied We need Chair.. So Chair is important to CEO even he works for a day... 🤣😇😜 howz it. — Tamil Praha (@Tamilan_gap) July 5, 2021

No over time. Paypal overtime.

Maternity / paternity leave.

Paid leaves

Recognition of employees efforts by award, promotion, salary hike and incentives.

Career enhancement with courses

Providing all health facilities

Outing once in a six month — paune do aankh wala🚩🇮🇳 (@BeingIndian_01) July 6, 2021

4 days work culture

So that they can spend quality time with their families and could recharge themselves for 4 days of working

This will keep bringing enthusiasm in then week on week — Shakti saxena (@shaktibond) July 6, 2021

Working moms are the most tired ones in the WFH model, I will bring them back to work so that they can relax a bit have fun and reenergise themselves! — iharryk (@HarishKurudi) July 6, 2021

I would invest in automated solutions that eliminates the need for unnecessary meetings. For example, an agile based ad-on in Slack collects daily work updates from the team and generates a report, tracking the progress and status of each task. — Abilash (@ModernDayNadodi) July 5, 2021

Not more than 8hrs work throughout weekdays. And weekend Saturday Sunday off. No calls from office after office hours. — Sujay Sardar 🇮🇳 (@SujayKumar84) July 6, 2021

If i were CEO of LinkedIn i will give hike to every employee on performance basis and give option of WFH/ WFO . — बन्ना जी २९ (@Bannaji29) July 6, 2021

I replace lindkedin , &use twitter for hiring . — 🇮🇳 (@harmonic_trade) July 5, 2021

Friendly and cooperative environment. Lots of work appreciation and timely promotion for good conduct. Only 5 days working. Timely Refreshments — 👰👸👩‍🦰Queen💃😅👸 (@TrueInd47313735) July 6, 2021

Would make a pay systems of min ₹200 and max ₹500 to the people who come for interviews and didn’t get appointed — Akram Mundhe (@akram_mundhe) July 5, 2021

Compulsory time off — Adrift Gypsy 😎 (@AdriftGypsy) July 6, 2021

I will sell my all stocks and live all my life without working — Tushar Janrao (@xtusharrjx) July 6, 2021

I hope we find the balance we need.