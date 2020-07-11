A few months back, a Twitter user named Martyna shared an illustration by an artist named Cécile Dormeau. Through the illustration, Dormeau confessed that she likes buying a plant every time she's sad.

i think about this illustration by cécile dormeau a lot pic.twitter.com/JblQcg1jMf — martyna (@_babyfrog) April 5, 2020

Martyna shared the illustration on Twitter stating that she thinks about it often because she too likes doing the same every time she feels low. As proof, she shared photos of her green 'friends' on a Twitter thread and within minutes, the thread went viral.

some of my friends pic.twitter.com/IxQF8ntcL5 — martyna (@_babyfrog) April 5, 2020

Soon, other plant lovers started responding to her tweet with photos of their own 'buddies.' It was literally like one of the biggest plant lover parties online and I'm not even kidding.

Take a look at these pictures.

People often like keeping indoor plants decoratively for a calm and peaceful environment and this is a growing trend.

pic.twitter.com/aEYhGMVkmq — el perro de keith haring (@arycarangi) April 6, 2020

I have carved out a space to "work" from home in growing jungle/germination station. #Plantbuddies pic.twitter.com/XMgTjWUGNb — Alastair (@WeirdAlMc) April 6, 2020

what can i say they make me feel better pic.twitter.com/96H8i954w8 — ery ✿ (@eryclrk) April 5, 2020

Houseplants are also known to have certain benefits like purifying air, sharpening focus and improving mental health.

I bought this one cause I felt really lonely at that time😟🤔 is this a coincidence or what pic.twitter.com/7t1gtNaeg2 — Putu Ayu Widyastuti (@ayuyuyuwi) April 6, 2020

sorry my room’s a mess. but since moving to another country and living alone i’ve been constantly recruiting roommates. 🌿💚 pic.twitter.com/KhWGKugPUR — her (@her_oine_) April 7, 2020

Me and the babes pic.twitter.com/jsp45x3KHK — Kate (@KateBoogle) April 5, 2020

Theres so many its hard to get them all 😭 pic.twitter.com/qIqPqMwcyH — . (@eyebrowgirl730) April 6, 2020

what can i say? me hacen muy feliz pic.twitter.com/RhOUPd5j1x — Mila. (@camgrz_) April 5, 2020

Indoor plants also tend to make breathing a lot more easier, which is why, nowadays more and more people are opting for indoor gardens.

I treat my plants like children pic.twitter.com/4CjsTvNOoH — D (@vincentvanhoeh) April 6, 2020

Are you also a plant lover? If yes, don't hesitate to share pictures of your 'green' buddies with us in the comments section.