A few months back, a Twitter user named Martyna shared an illustration by an artist named Cécile Dormeau. Through the illustration, Dormeau confessed that she likes buying a plant every time she's sad.
Martyna shared the illustration on Twitter stating that she thinks about it often because she too likes doing the same every time she feels low. As proof, she shared photos of her green 'friends' on a Twitter thread and within minutes, the thread went viral.
Soon, other plant lovers started responding to her tweet with photos of their own 'buddies.' It was literally like one of the biggest plant lover parties online and I'm not even kidding.
Take a look at these pictures.
Yas 🖤 pic.twitter.com/jfdMXiRvoS— F (@xfloripondiox) April 7, 2020
Bro I literally... pic.twitter.com/am7FZEWxsH— Wicked (@Wickedscosplay) April 6, 2020
me rn pic.twitter.com/2TYTBhvxUK— alexis (@420alexistx) April 5, 2020
My house! pic.twitter.com/5uvpbMYR6r— Katy Vernon ❤️ (@katyvernonmusic) April 6, 2020
🌱🌱🌱 pic.twitter.com/LkxZW9No3x— ibam (@garisinau) April 6, 2020
People often like keeping indoor plants decoratively for a calm and peaceful environment and this is a growing trend.
🙃🙃🙃 pic.twitter.com/D4Gm55Pczc— Parts Homegrown with Carrington (@withcarrington) April 6, 2020
I have carved out a space to "work" from home in growing jungle/germination station. #Plantbuddies pic.twitter.com/XMgTjWUGNb— Alastair (@WeirdAlMc) April 6, 2020
what can i say they make me feel better pic.twitter.com/96H8i954w8— ery ✿ (@eryclrk) April 5, 2020
Houseplants are also known to have certain benefits like purifying air, sharpening focus and improving mental health.
I bought this one cause I felt really lonely at that time😟🤔 is this a coincidence or what pic.twitter.com/7t1gtNaeg2— Putu Ayu Widyastuti (@ayuyuyuwi) April 6, 2020
Me and the babes pic.twitter.com/jsp45x3KHK— Kate (@KateBoogle) April 5, 2020
Theres so many its hard to get them all 😭 pic.twitter.com/qIqPqMwcyH— . (@eyebrowgirl730) April 6, 2020
Indoor plants also tend to make breathing a lot more easier, which is why, nowadays more and more people are opting for indoor gardens.
I treat my plants like children pic.twitter.com/4CjsTvNOoH— D (@vincentvanhoeh) April 6, 2020
Are you also a plant lover? If yes, don't hesitate to share pictures of your 'green' buddies with us in the comments section.