Coincidences happen every day no doubt. But, they are not often captured on camera even if they are happening in front of your eyes.

Well, here are a bunch of pictures capturing amazing coincidences that will make you coinci-"dance" with joy!

Scroll on and have a good laugh!

1. Wearing the same shirt

2. None of the players’ legs are touching the ground.

3. I guess we found the cat

4. Same-same

5. ‘Puurrrrr’fect time

6. What is this behaviour?

7. All the cars are of the same color

8. Both cookbook and crockery have the same design

9. Friends who wear the same attire stay together

10. Did you see that little rabbit on the rabbit’s nose?

11. Can’t stop laughing.

12. Cat’s paw marks on a cat’s paw.

13. Looks like both pieces are made from the same cloth

14. Hi, Guyz...

15. Always keep your eyes open

16. Perfect fit

17. Kylo is also going shopping.

18. Wait...what!

You wouldn’t believe these if you didn’t see these pictures, would you?