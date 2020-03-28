Coincidences happen every day no doubt. But, they are not often captured on camera even if they are happening in front of your eyes.  

Well, here are a bunch of pictures capturing amazing coincidences that will make you coinci-"dance" with joy!  

Scroll on and have a good laugh!  

1. Wearing the same shirt  

same shirt
Source: twitter

2. None of the players’ legs are touching the ground.  

players
Source: reddit

3. I guess we found the cat  

cat
Source: imgur

4. Same-same  

coincidence
Source: imgur

5. ‘Puurrrrr’fect time  

cat
Source: imgur

6. What is this behaviour?  

sky
Source: pikabu

7. All the cars are of the same color  

cars
Source: reddit

8. Both cookbook and crockery have the same design  

cookbook
Source: reddit

9. Friends who wear the same attire stay together  

clothes
Source: https://www.reddit.com/r/mildlyinteresting/comments/e7mkm4/my_grandma_left_went_to_a_wine_tasting_met_her/

10. Did you see that little rabbit on the rabbit’s nose?  

rabbit
Source: reddit

11. Can’t stop laughing.  

funny
Source: imgur

12. Cat’s paw marks on a cat’s paw.  

cat's paw
Source: reddit

13. Looks like both pieces are made from the same cloth  

cloth
Source: reddit

14. Hi, Guyz...  

cat
Source: imgur

15. Always keep your eyes open  

buddha
Source: reddit

16. Perfect fit  

fit
Source: reddit

17. Kylo is also going shopping.  

kylo
Source: reddit

18. Wait...what!  

broken plate
Source: reddit

You wouldn’t believe these if you didn’t see these pictures, would you?  