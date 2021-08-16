After years of struggling to take down tail-enders, India is finally giving its opposition teams a taste of their own medicine. First, they won an unwinnable series in Australia and today, Bumrah and Shami have just saved India the Test Match. 

Source: OnManorama

The partnership between Shami and Bumrah is now 77, taking India's 5th day lead to 259. The team has added 105 runs in just about 25 overs. That's almost 5 runs per over. 

Now, when anything this special happens, Indian Twitter finds itself in the midst of it. 

India currently leads against England by 267 runs with 2 wickets remaining. 