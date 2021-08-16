After years of struggling to take down tail-enders, India is finally giving its opposition teams a taste of their own medicine. First, they won an unwinnable series in Australia and today, Bumrah and Shami have just saved India the Test Match.

The partnership between Shami and Bumrah is now 77, taking India's 5th day lead to 259. The team has added 105 runs in just about 25 overs. That's almost 5 runs per over.

Now, when anything this special happens, Indian Twitter finds itself in the midst of it.

Joe Root after watching Bumrah and Shami's batting #LordsTest pic.twitter.com/Bbvdhz5BkC — AllenLasrado (@LasradoAllen) August 16, 2021

After a bit of sledging today, Shami and Bumrah be like #IndvsEng #2ndTest 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9kwf8SYCd2 — Vishal Misal (@vishal_misal) August 16, 2021

Waah ! Mazaa aa gaya.

What a wonderful partnership between Shami and Bumrah. They may not have the best of techniques but from experience i Can say that bowlers have a big heart. And Ishant, Shami and Bumrah have displayed just that today at a decisive stage in the #LordsTest . pic.twitter.com/y72j3BRdpB — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 16, 2021

guess shami & bumrah can declare when they have had enough batting, and want to have a bowl #ENGvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) August 16, 2021

India currently leads against England by 267 runs with 2 wickets remaining.