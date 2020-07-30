With the hubbub around the Rafale fighter jets finally touching ground in India, there's been a deafening amount of cheering and chest-thumping. These are some potent machines, but they've also been embroiled in a fair share of controversy over the sale and the amount. Considering all the attention its been getting, there was one Indian product that just had to capitalise.

Kanpur actually started manufacturing Rafale Pan Masala, 'cos why the F not.

In fact, this went into production all the way back in October last year, even before the jets had landed in India.

Kanpur has already started manufacturing Rafale. A proud moment for all Indians 🇮🇳🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/XPNxd3xL06 — KaptanHindustan (@GautamTrivedi_) July 29, 2020

Apart from the inherently bizarre nature of this whole thing, it's also funny to note that the ad mistakenly depicts F-14s, and not actual Rafale jets.

Damn it animators, you had one job. People online felt the gamut of reactions, ranging from disbelief to hilarity.

Wonder how it tastes 😁😁 — Malz (@Malz59408224) July 30, 2020

What a strike!! Rafale pan masala. 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/dRfQTWlzdW — Lloyd Mathias (@LloydMathias) July 28, 2020

We have Rafale Pan Masala even before the planes landed! — ਅਮ੍ਰਿਤ [ Amrit ] 📝 (@AmritHallan) July 29, 2020

Oooo bhai maro mujhe maaro , kya mazak hora hai bey😭😭 — hussain (@madivijayawada) July 30, 2020

Lmao! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Yes, we at Kanpur are just doing our part to make #AtmaNirbharBharat pic.twitter.com/Ql7HSvfc7r — Shubhendra Singh Chauhan (@UB_Shubh) July 30, 2020

Rafale pan masala for you, with a taste of F14 tomcat https://t.co/WkGe1NWJf1 — Pulkit Gupta (@Pk_076) July 30, 2020

Rafale production has begun in Kanpur !



Gonna be deployed soon in "Pan" India scale with "Masala" #RafaleInIndia#RafaleJetspic.twitter.com/qVNk6RxWgI — Predator (@nima__alpha) July 30, 2020

Rafale..... Pan masala..... Shows pictures of F14 Tomcat.....

Me: pic.twitter.com/VvCNH0H0fh — Nik (@tangledelectron) July 30, 2020

Things like this can only happen in India, and hey, I'm not complaining - it keeps us entertained and also helps our minds stay sharp from trying to figure out what the hell is going on.