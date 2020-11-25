If you thought 'being vocal for local' is not being followed enough after our PM's famous speech, well you obviously aren't aware of Tooter.  

Tooter is a microblogging site which is very similar to American site Twitter and is said to be inspired by US-based platform Parler. This new site is gaining a lot of traction for identifying itself as a Swadeshi social network which is ‘Made in India’. 

The website has been active since June-July and basically is a platform created for free speech. Not just that, the website appears to have some prominent users such as PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, actor Abhishek Bachchan, Sadhguru and cricketer Virat Kohli. 

However, this desi website recently caught netizens attention and they're leaving no stones unturned to make memes and jokes about it.   

Well, lets see how this goes. 