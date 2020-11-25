If you thought 'being vocal for local' is not being followed enough after our PM's famous speech, well you obviously aren't aware of Tooter.

Tooter is a microblogging site which is very similar to American site Twitter and is said to be inspired by US-based platform Parler. This new site is gaining a lot of traction for identifying itself as a Swadeshi social network which is ‘Made in India’.

The website has been active since June-July and basically is a platform created for free speech. Not just that, the website appears to have some prominent users such as PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, actor Abhishek Bachchan, Sadhguru and cricketer Virat Kohli.

Amit Shah is also on Tooter. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Sr0TyHQQnk — Venkat Ananth (@venkatananth) November 24, 2020

Some more names — Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Yogi Adityanath.



Abhishek Bachchan, Virat Kohli.



At this stage it just looks like they've parked these IDs with a verified handle, and automatically posting tweets into this platform. Same with Modiji's handle too.



👉🏽 Growth hack pic.twitter.com/jSHz82xary — Venkat Ananth (@venkatananth) November 24, 2020

However, this desi website recently caught netizens attention and they're leaving no stones unturned to make memes and jokes about it.

Well, lets see how this goes.