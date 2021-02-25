The English Cricket team has been dismissed for 81 on the 2nd day od the 3rd Test at the Narendra Modi stadium in Gujarat. While this is happy news for team India, people on Twitter are also of the opinion that this is just a bad pitch!

Entertaining .. YES .. but this is a awful pitch for Test cricket .. !!!! Complete lottery on day 2 !! #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 25, 2021

English batsmen have batted awfully, no footwork, staying back in the crease getting trapped like a sitting duck but at the same time, THE PITCH was SHIT, really bad for Test Cricket.#INDvENG #Ahmedabad — Truthtroller (@Truthtroller4) February 25, 2021

My brain is really struggling to compute that this happened this morning pic.twitter.com/32anjLd0PE — Harry (@notstokaljona) February 25, 2021

To the brains who scheduled this test match from Wednesday and hoped this will last the weekend

😂😂



Star Sports should ask for a refund#INDvENG — Nallavan Memez ❁ (@Nallavan_Memez) February 25, 2021

I very much look forward to Indian fans complaining in the summer regarding England’s advantage when their batsman aren’t able to cope with the swinging ball in English conditions when we skittle them out cheaply #INDvENG — Andrew Leason (@ANDREW0675) February 25, 2021

In the #INDvENG Test match 338 runs scored for 30 wickets. Taking two batsmen’s scores out, the remaining 28 wickets fell for 219. That’s an average of 7.8 runs. What a total joke of a wicket. — John Duncan (@livvyjohn) February 25, 2021

#INDvENG #C4Cricket

When you come across terrible wickets like the last two tests, you might as well bat on it like it's a 20/20 match.

A 2-day Test Match is a joke! — Mark (@footballmark808) February 25, 2021

Btw expect the greenest of pitches and the shiniest of Duke’s balls when visiting England next #INDvENG #testcricket — Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) February 25, 2021

You must be kidding, we are looking for #testmatch to get over in 2 days that involves 2 of cricket heavyweights. Probably the worst pitch ever #MoteraCricketStadium #INDvENG — Rohan Pandey (@rpandey1984) February 25, 2021

Test chal rha ya mazak BC #INDvENG — Vishal Singh Raksel (@VSRaksel) February 25, 2021

French Open gets moved to India to play on their cricket pitches#ENGvIND #BCCI #MoteraStadium pic.twitter.com/NuyCTXp07s — Rod Withers (@RodWithers) February 25, 2021

#INDvsENG



When the 5 days test match ends in 2 days



Fans : pic.twitter.com/87bNDefzeO — Nefeliii (@nefelibataa__) February 25, 2021

These type of tactics to win matches at home, will ruin the taste of test cricket...Test cricket has to be competitive and tough for both the teams, Such a pitch is humiliation to opposition#INDvsENG #testcricket — Tanveer (@Tanveer505) February 25, 2021

Regarding this #testcricket I'm ashamed of some of our Indian Cricket fans. Shamelessly defending this shit pitch. You did it so we are doing is typical mentality 🤦🏻‍♂️

It only makes us look 🍳 in front of World Cricket fans. #INDvsENG — Manohar (@NanbanElaiya) February 25, 2021

India need score 49 runs in the 2nd innings to win the Test match. This is awesome for Indian cricket but it would have been nicer to see the Test match last a bit longer than one and a half days.