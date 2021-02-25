The English Cricket team has been dismissed for 81 on the 2nd day od the 3rd Test at the Narendra Modi stadium in Gujarat. While this is happy news for team India, people on Twitter are also of the opinion that this is just a bad pitch!

India need score 49 runs in the 2nd innings to win the Test match. This is awesome for Indian cricket but it would have been nicer to see the Test match last a bit longer than one and a half days. 