Every once in a while we like scrolling through the corners of the internet where our brave Indian brothers have previously been. It's normally a scene of carnage and this list is no different. Beware though, some of this will physically hurt you.

1. You have to ask her that, man!

2. That is ominous.

3. Oh wow! Really went with it, didn't he?

4. Dude, I mean...

5. Where are you getting your gossip, man?

6. Yeah, my man!

7. A lot of these just horrify my soul!

8. Real talent + Real bros

9. That picture would be weirder if that were a real snake.

10. Unkil plss! Your son won't be able to show his face at school after this.

11. Should have CGIed that stache out.

12. Dard. Ghum. Dukh. Sab ek tarfe pyaar ke symptoms hain.

13. WHY. Just why?

14. Bhai dil pe hi leh gaya.

15. Oh, you know when you have strolled long enough to arrive at the racist part of town.

16. Who believes this shit?

17. I can hear all the uncles in the family WhatsApp group LOLing at this.

18. We literally had child marriage, man!

19. Hey, Mohnish Bahl, get off Quora and get a job.

20. I don't think there's anything in the scriptures about the use of sim cards.

21. Mary, Mother of Jesus, strike me down for making people see this shite again.

22. Someone had an honest answer to that.

23. NO!

24. Weird kink there, man!

25. Ah, mens' rights activists, scum of this Earth.

Sometimes, when you have nothing to say, don't say it. Doesn't matter if you have free Wifi or an unlimited data plan, or a million followers, just don't say anything.