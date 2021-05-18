Every once in a while we like scrolling through the corners of the internet where our brave Indian brothers have previously been. It's normally a scene of carnage and this list is no different. Beware though, some of this will physically hurt you. 

1. You have to ask her that, man!

Source: Quora

2. That is ominous. 

Source: Facebook

3. Oh wow! Really went with it, didn't he?

Source: Twitter

4. Dude, I mean... 

Source: Facebook

5. Where are you getting your gossip, man? 

Source: Times of India

6. Yeah, my man!

Source: Facebook

7. A lot of these just horrify my soul!

Source: Runt of the Web

8. Real talent + Real bros

Source: Runt of the Web

9. That picture would be weirder if that were a real snake. 

Source: Twitter

10. Unkil plss! Your son won't be able to show his face at school after this. 

Source: Runt of the Web

11. Should have CGIed that stache out. 

Source: Indian People Reddit

12. Dard. Ghum. Dukh. Sab ek tarfe pyaar ke symptoms hain. 

Source: Runt of the Web

13. WHY. Just why? 

Source: Facebook

14. Bhai dil pe hi leh gaya

Source: Twitter

15. Oh, you know when you have strolled long enough to arrive at the racist part of town. 

Source: Indian people on Quora

16. Who believes this shit? 

Source: Indian People on Quora

17. I can hear all the uncles in the family WhatsApp group LOLing at this. 

Source: Twitter

18. We literally had child marriage, man!

Source: Indian People on Quora

19. Hey, Mohnish Bahl, get off Quora and get a job. 

Source: Indian People on Quora

20. I don't think there's anything in the scriptures about the use of sim cards. 

Source: Indian People on Quora

21. Mary, Mother of Jesus, strike me down for making people see this shite again. 

Source: Scroll

22. Someone had an honest answer to that. 

Source: Times of India

23. NO!

Source: Indian People on Quora

24. Weird kink there, man!

Source: Times of India

25. Ah, mens' rights activists, scum of this Earth.

Sometimes, when you have nothing to say, don't say it. Doesn't matter if you have free Wifi or an unlimited data plan, or a million followers, just don't say anything. 