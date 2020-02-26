Every day on the internet we hear stories about common people getting something or the other from famous YouTubers. From fancy cars to Play Stations, people have been gifted some crazy things.

Recently, an Indian user mailed YouTuber Marques Brownlee asking to gift him an iPhone.

The user, who had been following Marques for quite some time, had an unusual request for the American podcaster and said:

I have my birthday coming up and I have an unusual request.

Instead of fulfilling his demand, Brownlee shared the user's e-mail on his twitter account and wrote:

Please. I don't have extra phones to just give people. Stop asking.

Please. I don't have extra phones to just... give people. Stop asking 😭 pic.twitter.com/JueY6uU2Y4 — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) February 25, 2020

Netizens soon started getting on the man's case.

While many were simply trolling the guy for his request,

First Bobs and Vaganas, now this... WHERE DOES IT ENDS!! — Bufarete (@Bufarete) February 25, 2020

Hagg diya..Had to put our country name in his mail as if our stereotype wasn't enough 🤦‍♂️ — Rahul (@cringyninjaa) February 25, 2020

Here comes the Indian fanatic with their weirdrequest 🤦‍♀️ — Cryztal💎 (@MuizAdDeen) February 25, 2020

Please my family is starving, I must have the latest luxury tech item — WAUZZZI (@WAUZZZI) February 25, 2020

I don’t mind getting one of these 😂 pic.twitter.com/QmEFHRC8hM — Kenny Yong (@k_yong) February 25, 2020

"Only if it's ok with you " these people geez pic.twitter.com/HvTmMXm4m2 — Dark Knight (@DarkKnight0907) February 25, 2020

Many rebuked the YouTuber for making fun of the poor guy and stereotyping Indians.

Hi, am pretty sure if you give, the more you will get, so just help the dude with his request..



Cheers 🥂 — Paulo júnior (@canal1152) February 25, 2020

Right, but like... you do have phones and I need one because I am a less money man than you, mr money man and I have watched at least 7 of your videos so just do the right thing and give me one. Thank you. — Quinn Nelson (@SnazzyQ) February 25, 2020

What's the definition of a giveaway I wonder? I understand that it's frustrating to receive such emails, but I don't think tweeting about it proves anything. All respects to you, I feel bad for the guy who's so desperate so as to ask for a gift from his/her "superhero". — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) February 25, 2020

This is very rude Marques. You should have covered the India part, as a single email is not the identity of the whole country's people. — Aditya Sharma (@ADTYA_SHRMA) February 25, 2020

Ahh , i hate this kind of people .



But anyways can u you give me a pink s20 . — Captain Banana (@SadmanSporsho) February 25, 2020

Eh, I don't let one or a few annoying people that happen to be Indian define an entire country of over a billion people. Much like how Donald Trump and all of his psychotic supporters don't define the USA lol — Stephen (@nothereforit__) February 25, 2020

It seems this wasn't the first time Marques was getting one such request from a fan.

Dropping in YouTuber’s inboxes like pic.twitter.com/fl8gqD3W3a — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) February 25, 2020

Even though the YouTuber hid all the contents of the person who emailed him, he forgot to hide the country leading to a lot of distasteful comments on the post.

This was a situation Marques could've dealt with swiftly.