Names can be complicated. Even when it's in your mother tongue, sometimes names are just complicated to pronounce. But nothing beats having a name that rhymes with Covid.

Technically, this dude's name is Kovid, which to us, doesn't rhyme with Covid. द and ड, of course! But for people outside India, the distinction is irrelevant.

Went outside India for the first time since COVID and got a bunch of people amused by my name. 😂



Future foreign trips are going to be fun! — Kovid Kapoor (@kovidkapoor) January 4, 2022

This tweet has now gone viral. Kovid has also shared quite a few incidents where his name was 'confused' with the plague.

The Kovid + Corona joke that noone ever seems to stop talking about. 🍺 pic.twitter.com/cJ5VsHzhD0 — Kovid Kapoor (@kovidkapoor) January 5, 2022

When Google though that I misspelled my name, in my own Gmail search 👨‍💻 pic.twitter.com/sNtZs3GmUb — Kovid Kapoor (@kovidkapoor) January 5, 2022

Oh here we go!

Can't find the Twitter link, though! pic.twitter.com/xWOXvaZ1qx — Kovid Kapoor (@kovidkapoor) January 6, 2022

Whatever you might think of it, people have been having a gala time.

He is running a travel company. Ah the irony committed suicide 🤣 https://t.co/zqNRtW7TWR — Tahir (@Tahirwqs) January 5, 2022

I mean, you can't blame them 😂 https://t.co/RcVa1EcbJ4 — Naveed (@Naaaaveeeeeed) January 5, 2022

🔥😂😂😂 I can imagine an announcement on an airport. This is the final call for Mr Kovid kindly board your flight before you miss it 😂😂😂 — Meghna (@Meghna_venture) January 5, 2022

Dude could get free publicity for next 100 years on any startup he creates😳 — ScottGMikael (@batanahitochata) January 5, 2022

Haha that might have been a cool pickup line, had I not been married 😂 — Kovid Kapoor (@kovidkapoor) January 5, 2022

Hahaha no way, don't wanna cause mass panic at the airport 😂

Infact I already have to ask my friends to not shout my name in public places 😛 — Kovid Kapoor (@kovidkapoor) January 5, 2022

Could've named him Swab-nil at least — X Æ A-12 Cov-19 (@k0ol1) January 5, 2022

Check out the replies, people. There is some hilarious shit going down there.