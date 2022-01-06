Names can be complicated. Even when it's in your mother tongue, sometimes names are just complicated to pronounce. But nothing beats having a name that rhymes with Covid.
Technically, this dude's name is Kovid, which to us, doesn't rhyme with Covid. द and ड, of course! But for people outside India, the distinction is irrelevant.
Went outside India for the first time since COVID and got a bunch of people amused by my name. 😂— Kovid Kapoor (@kovidkapoor) January 4, 2022
Future foreign trips are going to be fun!
This tweet has now gone viral. Kovid has also shared quite a few incidents where his name was 'confused' with the plague.
The Kovid + Corona joke that noone ever seems to stop talking about. 🍺 pic.twitter.com/cJ5VsHzhD0— Kovid Kapoor (@kovidkapoor) January 5, 2022
When Google though that I misspelled my name, in my own Gmail search 👨💻 pic.twitter.com/sNtZs3GmUb— Kovid Kapoor (@kovidkapoor) January 5, 2022
Oh here we go!— Kovid Kapoor (@kovidkapoor) January 6, 2022
Can't find the Twitter link, though! pic.twitter.com/xWOXvaZ1qx
Whatever you might think of it, people have been having a gala time.
He is running a travel company. Ah the irony committed suicide 🤣 https://t.co/zqNRtW7TWR— Tahir (@Tahirwqs) January 5, 2022
I mean, you can't blame them 😂 https://t.co/RcVa1EcbJ4— Naveed (@Naaaaveeeeeed) January 5, 2022
Dude could get free publicity for next 100 years on any startup he creates😳— ScottGMikael (@batanahitochata) January 5, 2022
Haha that might have been a cool pickup line, had I not been married 😂— Kovid Kapoor (@kovidkapoor) January 5, 2022
Hahaha no way, don't wanna cause mass panic at the airport 😂— Kovid Kapoor (@kovidkapoor) January 5, 2022
Infact I already have to ask my friends to not shout my name in public places 😛
Could've named him Swab-nil at least— X Æ A-12 Cov-19 (@k0ol1) January 5, 2022
Check out the replies, people. There is some hilarious shit going down there.