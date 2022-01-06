Names can be complicated. Even when it's in your mother tongue, sometimes names are just complicated to pronounce. But nothing beats having a name that rhymes with Covid. 

Source: Tenor

Technically, this dude's name is Kovid, which to us, doesn't rhyme with Covid. द and ड, of course! But for people outside India, the distinction is irrelevant. 

This tweet has now gone viral. Kovid has also shared quite a few incidents where his name was 'confused' with the plague. 

Whatever you might think of it, people have been having a gala time. 

Check out the replies, people. There is some hilarious shit going down there. 