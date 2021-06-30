Indian men just can't flirt. And if you find yourself getting offended at this, you definitely can't flirt and somebody had called you out before. So chill the F out. Cos you're not alone. There are people way creepier than you. 

1. Y BRO Y? I iz sed. 

Source: Reddit

2. Apologising for Indian men for the rest of my life. 

Source: Rear front

3. Uhhh, that's a f***king PEDO!

Source: Reddit

4. I mean, dude, at least say 'hello' first.

Source: Reddit

5. I don't even think this qualifies as flirting but then, nothing here does. 

Source: Rear Fromt

6. This whole article should be a Trigger Warning. 

Source: Reddit

7. I gotta admit, I am running out of captions because these guys are operating on a whole different level.

Source: Imgur

8. You know what, this guy is actually being nice... at least at the time the screenshot was taken. 

Source: Reddit

9. Oh, he has cancer. That makes it normal. 

Source: 9GAG

10. EWW! WTF! EWW! Also PEDO alert!

Source: Smile World

11. Bro, why would you even? 

Source: PInterest

12. That's... pretty direct. 

Source: Quora

13. It's a damn painting. They are trying to bang a painting. 

Source: Ladbible

14. He is genuine, guys. Cut him some slack. 

Source: Indian Express

15. Itna dard hai inn lafzon mein...

Source: Indian Express

16. WTF sasta MF Hussain. 

Source: Indian Express

17. It's funny till you realise that's not a 5-year-old. 

Well, I am never subjecting myself to this again. And again, we as a country and a gender apologise to the rest of the world for the creation of such specimen. 