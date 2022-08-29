What do late-night parties and super foods have in common? You are allowed neither. Context: You live in a desi family.

You might succumb to social media pressure and finally get your hands on some nutrient-dense food. But there's your mom, with her arms crossed, questioning you if the food she makes ain't super?

Content creator @AiyyoShraddha posted a video that will strike a chord with every desi who touts broccoli sprouts and salmon as perfect superfoods only to get a menacing stare from the desi moms.

Supermarket is a market of health goals. pic.twitter.com/Vecq3hK7Ae — Aiyyo Shraddha (@AiyyoShraddha) August 26, 2022

The video is hilarious and totally on point. Twitter also appreciates Shraddha for her spot-on depiction of all three characters offering inch-perfect desi comebacks.

Ask my mom about it 😂😂😂 https://t.co/pZsxcsU0se — Kirthi (@KIRTHIKEERU) August 27, 2022

It showed up again on my TL, so gotta share her superb work! She's brilliant! 🙌🏽😂❤️



PS: I shud hv earlier wonly... 🙈 https://t.co/A75DaQGNM1 — अनु मेहा (انومیہا) (@anu_meha_22) August 28, 2022

My current life 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/zWk281SQOD — mediocre human (@RaiSulaxna) August 28, 2022

How many mornings you have in one day? Before quitting sugar you have quit common sense 🤣 keep it in the fridge and forget it 🤣 https://t.co/U0NXyc0SL5 — Pooja♕ಪೂಜಾ🌺 పూజా🌹 (@Poojaprincess8) August 28, 2022

@AiyyoShraddha totally 💯 love your sense of humour 😇 https://t.co/pc0WiBi0iP — Mike Jacob (@MikeMJJacob) August 27, 2022

"For best results keep it in the fridge and forget it"



😂😂😭😭😂😂 https://t.co/CF3fmYsNZM — sathyapramod (@sathyapramod) August 27, 2022

This is a Block-Buster-Super-Triple-Heroine-Role real Mega-Comedy by Super-Mam!!

'Coconut-Out-Of-Stock'??🤣🤣

Sullu-Poraki!!🤣🤣

"Yaappal Sider Vinegar"!!🤣🤣

Brilliant-Brilliant-Talented-Stuff!!

👍👍👍❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/e18n0RmA67 — NIRANJANA.G.CHELUR (@MAXCHELUR) August 27, 2022

🤣🤣

Most of us quit our common sense with all the super food, super smoothie magic pill nonsense!! https://t.co/NxwjMf6Is1 — Anjali Anand (@anjupete) August 27, 2022

This is exactly what I did when i started dieting 😭 https://t.co/q9pg2bYR2w — TakeADeepBreath (@DeepTake) August 27, 2022

@abdeshmukh @sachinkarmalkar @patilvishwasg

She is really too good .... Simple but a great humour ...... no melodrama but feel good laughter! https://t.co/VpYLqVtFWX — Sameer S Darwhekar (@sameerdarwhekar) August 27, 2022

nice. good to see nice clean comedy for a change 🙏 https://t.co/WdFbfhVtQd — Vikram (@vikrams09) August 26, 2022

@AiyyoShraddha strikes again! You've quit common sense before quitting sugar 🤣😂 https://t.co/WBc7bM9MIA — Amrutha (@myworldruns) August 26, 2022

Super foods more like super no.