What do late-night parties and super foods have in common? You are allowed neither. Context: You live in a desi family.
You might succumb to social media pressure and finally get your hands on some nutrient-dense food. But there's your mom, with her arms crossed, questioning you if the food she makes ain't super?
Content creator @AiyyoShraddha posted a video that will strike a chord with every desi who touts broccoli sprouts and salmon as perfect superfoods only to get a menacing stare from the desi moms.
Supermarket is a market of health goals. pic.twitter.com/Vecq3hK7Ae— Aiyyo Shraddha (@AiyyoShraddha) August 26, 2022
The video is hilarious and totally on point. Twitter also appreciates Shraddha for her spot-on depiction of all three characters offering inch-perfect desi comebacks.
Ask my mom about it 😂😂😂 https://t.co/pZsxcsU0se— Kirthi (@KIRTHIKEERU) August 27, 2022
My current life 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/zWk281SQOD— mediocre human (@RaiSulaxna) August 28, 2022
जबरदस्त.कितनी सुबह..अहा😂😂😂 https://t.co/3HJS2BTbks— vishnu🇮🇳 (@binani2000) August 28, 2022
How many mornings you have in one day? Before quitting sugar you have quit common sense 🤣 keep it in the fridge and forget it 🤣 https://t.co/U0NXyc0SL5— Pooja♕ಪೂಜಾ🌺 పూజా🌹 (@Poojaprincess8) August 28, 2022
@AiyyoShraddha totally 💯 love your sense of humour 😇 https://t.co/pc0WiBi0iP— Mike Jacob (@MikeMJJacob) August 27, 2022
"For best results keep it in the fridge and forget it"— sathyapramod (@sathyapramod) August 27, 2022
This is a Block-Buster-Super-Triple-Heroine-Role real Mega-Comedy by Super-Mam!!— NIRANJANA.G.CHELUR (@MAXCHELUR) August 27, 2022
Most of us quit our common sense with all the super food, super smoothie magic pill nonsense!! https://t.co/NxwjMf6Is1
This is exactly what I did when i started dieting 😭 https://t.co/q9pg2bYR2w— TakeADeepBreath (@DeepTake) August 27, 2022
She is really too good .... Simple but a great humour ...... no melodrama but feel good laughter! https://t.co/VpYLqVtFWX
nice. good to see nice clean comedy for a change 🙏 https://t.co/WdFbfhVtQd— Vikram (@vikrams09) August 26, 2022
@AiyyoShraddha strikes again! You've quit common sense before quitting sugar 🤣😂 https://t.co/WBc7bM9MIA— Amrutha (@myworldruns) August 26, 2022
Super foods more like super no.