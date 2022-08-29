What do late-night parties and super foods have in common? You are allowed neither. Context: You live in a desi family. 

You might succumb to social media pressure and finally get your hands on some nutrient-dense food. But there's your mom, with her arms crossed, questioning you if the food she makes ain't super?   

Super foods
Source: Nebraska Medicine

Content creator @AiyyoShraddha posted a video that will strike a chord with every desi who touts broccoli sprouts and salmon as perfect superfoods only to get a menacing stare from the desi moms.

The video is hilarious and totally on point. Twitter also appreciates Shraddha for her spot-on depiction of all three characters offering inch-perfect desi comebacks.  

Super foods more like super no. 