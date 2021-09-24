Street food in India is a thing of beauty - the bewitching smells, the smorgasbord of spices, the burst of flavours - it's almost too much for the senses to handle. But the onset of street food blogging has brought with it a new wave of strangeness, in the form of excess cheese and butter on everything. This, in turn, has given rise to a whole lot of memes.

Let these memes stew.