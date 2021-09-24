Street food in India is a thing of beauty - the bewitching smells, the smorgasbord of spices, the burst of flavours - it's almost too much for the senses to handle. But the onset of street food blogging has brought with it a new wave of strangeness, in the form of excess cheese and butter on everything. This, in turn, has given rise to a whole lot of memes.
Street food vendors when they see any Food blogger pic.twitter.com/SIjObRdilI— 𝓣 𝓪 𝓷 𝔂 𝓪 🦋 (@rehnedoyarrr) September 22, 2021
Street vendor to food blogger after video recording is over . pic.twitter.com/1VcQoeOXSi— Manoj Pareek (@mrpareekji) September 22, 2021
*Food Blogger exists*— मासूम मतलबी (@MasoomMatlabi) September 22, 2021
Street Food Vendors: Aur ismai ab hum daalenge ek truck bhar kar Amul Butter.
Take a shot when every youtube street food blogger says— Aniket Bose (@ABnormalConnect) September 17, 2021
‘oh bhai saab’, ‘oye hoye hoye’, ‘bhaiyaaji’
Indian Street Food Blogger / Vlogger Ban Ne Ki Ninja Technique! pic.twitter.com/XBIPAfLKzt— Sunil Gupta (@HeySunilGupta) September 3, 2021
The final ingredient that food blogger need at Indian street food pic.twitter.com/uS4NrdJoSo— P(arth..) (@notaperfct) September 24, 2021
Let these memes stew.