Street food in India is a thing of beauty - the bewitching smells, the smorgasbord of spices, the burst of flavours - it's almost too much for the senses to handle. But the onset of street food blogging has brought with it a new wave of strangeness, in the form of excess cheese and butter on everything. This, in turn, has given rise to a whole lot of memes.

Street food vendors when they see any Food blogger pic.twitter.com/SIjObRdilI — 𝓣 𝓪 𝓷 𝔂 𝓪 🦋 (@rehnedoyarrr) September 22, 2021

The main source of my sadness comes from the realisation that I feel mostly numb. I mean, nothing makes me feel like how a street food blogger feels after seeing Amul Butter.



I need to find my Amul Butter in life. — HarshBulla (@Bhand_Engineer) September 23, 2021

Street vendor to food blogger after video recording is over . pic.twitter.com/1VcQoeOXSi — Manoj Pareek (@mrpareekji) September 22, 2021

Street food vendors putting Cheese and Butter for...



Normal people Food Bloggers pic.twitter.com/1bL2b4VCcd — 𝕋𝔸ℝ𝔸ℕ𝔾 (@unfocused_guy) September 19, 2021

*Food Blogger exists*



Street Food Vendors: Aur ismai ab hum daalenge ek truck bhar kar Amul Butter. — मासूम मतलबी (@MasoomMatlabi) September 22, 2021

Take a shot when every youtube street food blogger says

‘oh bhai saab’, ‘oye hoye hoye’, ‘bhaiyaaji’ — Aniket Bose (@ABnormalConnect) September 17, 2021

Indian Street Food Blogger / Vlogger Ban Ne Ki Ninja Technique! pic.twitter.com/XBIPAfLKzt — Sunil Gupta (@HeySunilGupta) September 3, 2021

Aur yeh gaya Amul makkhan dosto jaise ki aap dekh sakte hai. Jo khaane ka asli swaad hai dosto woh aata hai amul ke makkhan se. Makkhan mein bilkul kanjoosi nahi hai yeh raha 2.5 kilo makkhan marr jao bhosadi walo yeh khaake. — HarshBulla (@Bhand_Engineer) July 23, 2021

The final ingredient that food blogger need at Indian street food pic.twitter.com/uS4NrdJoSo — P(arth..) (@notaperfct) September 24, 2021

street food vendor food blogger



🤝



aur ismein hum daalenge ek truck bharke cheese — volatility 😊 (@business_birdie) September 18, 2021

Let these memes stew.