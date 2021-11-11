Indian serials are full of surprises, no really, they can even beat the action scenes of south movies. All these years, nothing has changed except the fact, the scenes from Indian TV shows are memes now.

And we decided to create a meme festival for you to have some fun. All we have done is curate some of the best scenes from Indian TV for you to watch.

Let's cringe together.

1. Remember Gopi Bahu, who washed a laptop with detergent? And Rasode mein kaun tha? Well, that was not the end. We have more. In this scene, Gopi's husband tries to wake her up from a coma by saying 'Mujhe green tea do!'

2. This is the latest edition for you from the show Thapki Pyar Ki. The scene shows how just a few drops of water make him slip, and accidentally put sindoor on her head. I want to witness how this scene was shot.

Purab aur Thapki ke naye rishtey ki ho gayi hai shuruaat, par kya hoga jab Veena Devi ke saamne aa jaayega Thapki ka sach?

Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #ThapkiPyarKi, Mon-Sat shaam 6 baje sirf #Colors par.

Anytime on @justvoot.#JigyasaSingh @aakashahuja3 pic.twitter.com/Bo0XFVi5sR — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) October 29, 2021

3. The man swallows a cockroach with milk out of anger on his suhagraat. That it, I am done here.

bc ye kya dekh li mene 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/qMETQEoYaf — afsana (@kendallsiimpp) September 7, 2021

4. This scene from Sasural Simar Ka shows you how one slap can actually put your life in danger.

*my sister slightly pushing me*



7-year-old me:

pic.twitter.com/SFfJ8BoVjJ — Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) November 4, 2021

5. One more from Sasural Simar Ka. It shows how a saree pallu wraps around her neck, and she cannot escape but dies. We leave it at that!

6. You can now reach the moon in your car. I didn't know this. This bride wants a Chaand ka tukda, and she somehow gets it.



I stand corrected. Apparently, this is an Indian TV show about jinns ! pic.twitter.com/Xpsi1jmYhT — Shefali Vaidya. 🇮🇳 (@ShefVaidya) March 30, 2021

7. This woman traps herself inside a suitcase, and you should see what happens next.

Christopher Nolan’s got nothing over Indian Soap writers! 🙆🏻‍♂️

pic.twitter.com/42mqp7ZyvN — Pankaj Ahuja (@panku_) September 21, 2020

8. And how could I even end it without this. The most famous laptop washing scene by Gopi Bahu.

For reference its this famous scene of Indian tv soap character

gopi bahu washing a laptop

pic.twitter.com/rzqqk99NoL https://t.co/xLDN7CZk6p — DAY6 IS MISSING!!! CONTACT ME IF YOU FIND THEM ㅠㅡㅠ (@SamaDoraemon) January 26, 2021

Saste nashe karna band karo!