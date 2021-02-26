Recently, a politician said that we as a people have 'too much' democracy in India. While that might be downright ridiculous, we do have too much internet. Indian people on the web have asked, posted, and indulged in the weirdest things possible, giving birth to gems such as these. 

1. Read that again, I 'incest'.

Source: Reddit

2. Asking the real questions.

Source: Reddit

3. Why don't dead people just start living?

Source: Reddit

4. Not gonna lie, this one's kind of cool.

Source: Indiatimes

5. He did this after someone told him he was full of hot air.

Source: Indiatimes

6. Badass - got it. Smartass - got it. Greatass? Prove it.

Source: Just Future Academy

7. My bro I shall always defend, because...

Source: Reddit

8. This dude is a straight up baller.

Source: Indiatimes

9. Mithun approves.

Source: Facebook

10. It's Omegle, what did you expect?

Source: Reddit

11. This one is as strange as it is wholesome.

Source: Reddit

12. I don't remember asking Alexa for truth bombs.

Source: Facebook

13. A man of strong character indeed.

Source: Indiatimes

14. Which Pokemon is this?

Source: Reddit

15. Mom - We have Rambo at home
      Rambo at home:

Source: Reddit

Never stop, fellow citizens.