With the lockdown in full effect, airlines in India have some time on their hands, considering there's no flights. Everyone's on ground, and recently, they decided to have some fun online.

IndiGo put things in motion with this tweet.

For those not in the know, 'Flying Higher' is Vistara's slogan in PR campaigns. Going along sportingly, Vistara tweeted this.

No 😌 @IndiGo6E, these days being on-ground is a wonderful thing. Flying would not be the ‘smart’ choice, what say @goairlinesindia? #StayingParkedStayingSafe — Vistara (@airvistara) April 10, 2020

As you might have guessed, 'Fly Smart' is the GoAir slogan. They continued the game with a tweet as well.

Totally, @airvistara! Staying home is the safe feeling! We can hardly wait till everyone takes to the skies, coz at the moment it's not like #NowEveryoneCanFly right, @AirAsiaIndian? #StayingParkedStayingSafe — GoAir (@goairlinesindia) April 10, 2020

And the whole thing continued with Air Asia, who's tagline is, 'Now Everyone Can Fly'.

Absolutely @goairlinesindia, for now though, staying at home is the Red. Hot. Spicy thing to do! Isn't that right @flyspicejet?! #StayingParkedStayingSafe — AirAsia India (@AirAsiaIndian) April 10, 2020

SpiceJet also got in on the action following the shout-out from Air Asia. They proceeded to bring in Delhi Airport, using their line, 'Creating a safer tomorrow, today'.

@AirAsiaIndian, good to know our thoughts match, like our colours! Been a while since this bird flew out of her cage. But we’re happy creating a safer tomorrow, today! Right @DelhiAirport?#StayingParkedStayingSafe — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) April 10, 2020

Delhi Airport then tagged the whole crew, saying it looked forward to seeing everyone in the sky again.

Agree with you @IndiGo6E @airvistara @goairlinesindia @AirAsiaIndian @flyspicejet, the Indian skies will be coloured with you soon but for now thanks for giving us a reason to smile! Together in the skies, and together on ground too! #WorkFromHub #StayingParkedStayingSafe — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) April 10, 2020

And finally, IndiGo, the ones who started this airline camaraderie, finished things off.

It's good to see people getting creative in times of crisis, and to help reinforce the fact that we all must stay home. Plus, this conversation was straight up like a bunch of bros just hanging out, which is something we all miss.