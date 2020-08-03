The coronavirus pandemic and the following lockdown has given all of us immense vella time. While some have used this time to innovate and learn new things, others are stealing the limelight by doing just nothing.

Like this YouTuber from Indonesia, Muhammad Didit, who became an internet sensation after sharing a video of himself sitting and doing absolutely nothing for over two hours.

In a video titled - 2 JAM nggak ngapa-ngapain (2 hours of doing nothing) - you can see Muhammad Didit staring at the camera and occasionally blinking. And this has earned him over 2.2 million views.

According to the video description on YouTube, he made the video after his viewers requested him to post educational content for youth. Talking about the benefits of the video, he wrote that it all depends on the viewer and the only advice he has for the people watching is that he hopes they can filter it to understand the benefits of the video and are entertained.

While we do not know if his followers understood the meaning and benefits of the video, viewers surely have been trying to count the number of times he blinked in the video.

And netizens are appreciating his art of doing nothing.

Doing nothing is really hard and worth huge views. People under COVID-19 lockdown will understand that doing nothing is very hard... 😜 #Covid_19 #Unlock3 https://t.co/7herbjWIcr — SIDDHARTHA SARMA (@SIDDHARTHASARM6) August 2, 2020

You can earn money by doing nothing.

A Youtuber posted a two hours long video on YouTube and the video grabbed more than 1.9 million views.https://t.co/TRRqymg2TX — aTrendHub (@aTrendHub) August 1, 2020

The world should come to an end.https://t.co/EAMLqblnVs — TheNikhil (@vermanikhilv) August 1, 2020

https://t.co/WNzwQsp5Oz Stop giving me ideas assholes! — Shriram (@aatmanibba) August 1, 2020

Hadd hai wela hone ki 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️such jobless ppl around .1 good for nothing is just sitting idle doing nothing while others r just happy watching him https://t.co/GhNUlR5wKs — 𝕲𝕴𝕹𝕹𝖄 (@CaglayanLalehan) August 1, 2020

I think I am going to ace this.

You can watch the video here.