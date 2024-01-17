Out of all the things you would expect from social media, getting your bathing plans is not one. But expect the unexpected, as they say. You know, while scrolling the deep rabbit hole called the Internet as we often do to run a website, we came across a content creator who is doing the kind work to relieve the world from the stress of a bathing routine.

The connoisseurs of righteousness propagate one should ‘shower daily’. But you know what, it’s implausible. Especially when you live in New Delhi, and it’s ice cold, and your biggest frustration in life is wanting to go to the loo at 3:00 AM in the night.

Creator Sonu Bhandari, going by the handle @introvert_sonu_, has been going viral with the bathing calendars he’s been curating lately.

The weather is brutal, and ‘aalas’ has been at its peak. We’re in desperate need of someone who can tell us what’d be the best day and time to bathe because, as much as we hate to say it, bathing appears more like a chore than a need these days.

Not only does he make a calendar, he even rectifies his mistakes. This is serious business.

It goes without saying that his Instagram audience is invested in this, for real.

Basically, if you’re struggling in winter, or you abhor the idea of bathing every day, or if you need a proper bathing routine, including the days you can skip, you know who and where to consult.