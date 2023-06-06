If you haven’t noticed yet, your Instagram story icon has gotten bigger. Yep. Now, you won’t be able to unsee it and it may even bother you a little bit. It’s definitely got many people tweeting and flooding the internet with memes.

Am I finally going clinically insane or did Instagram really hike up the stories’ icon size by 398489% pic.twitter.com/8xO6Js4ffY — Shikhar (@ShikharTheBun) May 31, 2023

So, if you’re ready to laugh your a** off over some quality pop-culture content – here are a bunch of epic tweets by people about this IG update.

the instagram stories are huge all of a sudden pic.twitter.com/AwriJCUsgf — CM (@conormurrayTM) June 5, 2023

opened instagram and almost dropped my phone because why are the instagram stories circles so large now?!!😭 pic.twitter.com/JGrKYv7Jsa — Oti (@oti13_) June 5, 2023

Me seeing the new, huge Instagram story icons pic.twitter.com/p9LyyuPno0 — H. (@lifeofhaz) June 5, 2023

The new Instagram stories update: pic.twitter.com/So1YbN8c5v — Dorinda Deadly (@dorindadeadly) June 6, 2023

WHY ARE THE INSTAGRAM STORIES SO BIG ALL OF A SUDDEN pic.twitter.com/OrsUsd1itr — Cullen (@cullenahughes) June 6, 2023

Why are my instagram stories MASSIVE pic.twitter.com/2RsVQm9VZH — Ant (@Anthonypj_) May 30, 2023

why tf the instagram stories circle so big — patricia (@pxxtriciaa) June 5, 2023

Why are instagram stories so big now pic.twitter.com/ziSxBxWzey — tay (@taysgws) June 6, 2023

Did the circles for instagram stories get bigger or did I smoke too much — zoom zoom (@zoomthagreat) May 31, 2023

Did instagram stories get bigger or am I just trippin pic.twitter.com/6Kh7MnWZAs — SailorVenus (@SailorVenusBH) June 6, 2023

why are my instagram stories big i don’t like this — lily ✮ 26 ROSS DAY (@DR1VELIKE1DO) June 5, 2023

Why are Instagram Stories icons MASSIVE rn?!?! — MashBit (@Mashbitmusic) May 31, 2023

Is it me or have Instagram stories gotten bigger? Like the lil circles at the top of your feed — ols (@handfulofoli) June 6, 2023

Me seeing the new, huge Instagram story icons pic.twitter.com/v1DAvMzNgE — Christian Snow (@theCGSshow) June 5, 2023

is it just me or have the circle shape of instagram stories just got bigger?? like i swear they’re massive now😭 — jade (@jadespaceee) June 5, 2023

Same @aamnachuphojao, it’s making us anxious too.

why are the instagram story icons so big it’s giving me anxiety — aahmnuh (questionable) (@aamnachuphojao) June 5, 2023

Instagram did NOT have to make these story icons so freaking large in the new update omg 😂😳 — J’Lee 🔜 AX (@jlee_doesmakeup) June 6, 2023

Wait for it, there’ll be more posts about wanting the old Instagram back.