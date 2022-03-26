We now live in times, jaha sab kuchh hi content hai. Before you go on and check Instagram to find out what changed in the last five minutes - wait and read. Because, here's someone who can tickle your funny bone, while you scroll.
Ronit Ashra, also 'The Boy In A Wig', is a content creator, who's got something for everyone with a filmy keeda and in need of a good laugh.
Bollywood and Indian TV shows are about drama and a lot of tadka - he's got both, with a touch of humour. He re-creates iconic moments from movies and interviews, featuring celebrities and it's hilarious.
The honest Bigg Boss series:
Bollywood, take jugaad lesssons - I mean, he knows affordable fashion.
Subscribe for funny scenes from Bollywood movies - original se better.
Aur thoda drama toh sabko pasand hai.
But, I love him for his wigs. Ekdum on point.
Sab hi stalk kar rhe the, but he gave us the Vicky-Katrina mashup, we didn't even know we needed.
Lock Upp matt dekho, bass yeh reel dekh lo, bohot hai. You'll be up to date.
Ronit, tusi bade mazakiya ho.