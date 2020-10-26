This Dusshera, due to the pandemic, a virtual star-studded Ramleela was organised at Laxman Qila in Ayodhya. And there was quite a hilarious slip-up by BJP MP, Manoj Tiwari that Twitter couldn't stop itself from pointing out.

HINDI KA APMAAN 😲😂😂



MANOJ TIWARI se ye bhi na ho paaya. pic.twitter.com/xMbevg971C — Gabbar 3.0 (@jay_bhadrakali6) October 23, 2020

Yes, you heard that right, "1 second 1 second" and "humare team ka bandar" is not something you expect Angad to say in Ramleela. Is Hinglish the new Ramleela trend? Twitter is as curious as us.

This happens when a Person gets the job with reservation quota. — Sahil Makkar (@MakkarOpedia) October 24, 2020

No wonder why @BJP4Delhi lost the Delhi election. How can they believe @ManojTiwariMP can lead a state when this buffon can't even deliver proper ramleela dialogues even after doing a dozen of films. — TheTruthPrevails (@DaTruthPrevail) October 25, 2020

Neither he's dressed properly like Angad ji nor he can deliver the dialogues properly in Ramlila yet nobody will object because @ManojTiwariMP ji is BJP senior!



We all should register our mild disagreement#Ramlila #ManojTiwari #Ramleela #Dasara #Hindus #Hindu pic.twitter.com/wVf6Q59YQW — R K Sridhar | ಆರ್ ಕೆ ಶ್ರೀಧರ್ (@RKSridhar4455) October 24, 2020

If this was done by someone from a different political party, Someone would have filed sedition, treason, hurting religious sentiments and a plethora of other charges... and their spokesperson would be shouting on tv channels to send this person to Pakistan — Anurag Sharma (@anurag7) October 26, 2020

Just take a look at the faces of juniors in the back 🤭🤭 — manish mehta (@djmanish_mehta) October 23, 2020

How dare u disrespect our culture 😠🤪don’t u know ‘second’ and ‘team’ originate during Mahabharat 😤 pic.twitter.com/UGLDsUJeQL — Lila 🍜🥮🥨 (@eatprotectlove) October 23, 2020

@spsisodiya45 ye Ramayan agar galti se bhi kisis aur ne banayi hoti to uska ghar dha diya hota logo ne — Rahul Sharma (@rahul95_sharma) October 23, 2020

This nine-day Ramleela was performed without an audience but was broadcasted live on social media platforms and YouTube from October 17 to 25. Gorakhpur MP, Ravi Kishen played the role of Bharat and Vindu Dara Singh re-enacted his role of Lord Hanuman. Raza Murad played Ahiravan and Shahbaz Khan played Ravan, while veteran actor Asrani played Narad Muni and Rakesh Bedi was seen as Vibhishan in this Ramleela.