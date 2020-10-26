This Dusshera, due to the pandemic, a virtual star-studded Ramleela was organised at Laxman Qila in Ayodhya. And there was quite a hilarious slip-up by BJP MP, Manoj Tiwari that Twitter couldn't stop itself from pointing out. 

Yes, you heard that right, "1 second 1 second" and "humare team ka bandar" is not something you expect Angad to say in Ramleela. Is Hinglish the new Ramleela trend? Twitter is as curious as us. 

This nine-day Ramleela was performed without an audience but was broadcasted live on social media platforms and YouTube from October 17 to 25. Gorakhpur MP, Ravi Kishen played the role of Bharat and Vindu Dara Singh re-enacted his role of Lord Hanuman. Raza Murad played Ahiravan and Shahbaz Khan played Ravan, while veteran actor Asrani played Narad Muni and Rakesh Bedi was seen as Vibhishan in this Ramleela. 