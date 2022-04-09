Do you know there are only 22 countries in the world that haven't been invaded by the British? Most of the belongings in the British Museum don't really belong to Britain. Here is the internet coming together to serve a savage lesson in history to the one common thing in their history - the Britishers.

No one:



The British Museum: pic.twitter.com/IIJYrtoyAp — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) March 29, 2022

"Why are the pyramids in Egypt?"



"They were too heavy to carry to the British Museum" — Site Reliability Enby⁴⁴🌻💙💛🌻 (@SiteRelEnby) March 30, 2022

Also Read | 8 Valuable Items The British Empire Has Stolen From All Over The World Through The Years