Do you know there are only 22 countries in the world that haven't been invaded by the British? Most of the belongings in the British Museum don't really belong to Britain. Here is the internet coming together to serve a savage lesson in history to the one common thing in their history - the Britishers.
No one:— No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) March 29, 2022
The British Museum: pic.twitter.com/IIJYrtoyAp
"Why are the pyramids in Egypt?"— Site Reliability Enby⁴⁴🌻💙💛🌻 (@SiteRelEnby) March 30, 2022
"They were too heavy to carry to the British Museum"
March 30, 2022
March 30, 2022
