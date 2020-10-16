Recently, Dhinchak Pooja has channelised her creative flow into making an addictively groovy song about a day in her quarantine life.

Now I don't know if it's just happening with me but this song titled,Roz Roz Ka Kaam, has the power to make you question the monotony of your daily routine. Here's how it starts:

Subah uthte hain hum, brush karte hai hum. Phir Khate hai hum, phir jaate hain hum. Chai banate hai hum. Usse peete hain hum. Phir nahate hain hum.

Honestly, I'd never thought I'd say this and maybe I'm losing my sanity to this pandemic but I'm actually relating to Dhinchak Pooja's lyrics on another level.

Kabhi haste hain hum, kabhi rote hain hum, issi tarah saari zindagi khote hain hum.

We live in a time where Dhinchak Pooja's songs have started making more sense than this entire year combined. Let that sink in.

Twitter is currently cringe-crying over Dhinchak Pooja's new release:

The day after Nietzsche's birthday, contemporary Existential Nihilism from Dhinchak Pooja. https://t.co/hEe6BXW3tr — Karuna Nundy (@karunanundy) October 16, 2020

I am the most courageous man ever



I watched whole video😖 pic.twitter.com/JwLWkC7X8W — Satya (@satyate1) October 15, 2020

Why should i suffer alone. Tum log bhi suno🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/3up9wNnZsg — Dr. Ritvik sharma (@dr_saab12) October 15, 2020

And we thought we are done with all the disasters in 2020. 🙄 https://t.co/1IBvXXCLdF — Nuvaid Vaidyaravida (@NuvaidV) October 15, 2020

Ab corona pakka bhag jayega 😀😀 — ֆɦɛɛȶǟʟ (@Sheetal155) October 14, 2020

Nahi sun sakte ye hum,

Kaise sahenge ye hum,

Kaan band karte hai hum,

Phir bhi nikal jata hai dum...



Boom thees... boom boom thees.... Boom thees. 😏😂 — Durgansh Dixit (@DurganshDixit) October 15, 2020

When our grandkids start writing their dissertations about 2020, this will be the number 1 cultural product standing out.

Thank you Dhinchak Pooja.

Your poetry captures the mundane reality of this year. 2020, where even going to the loo deserves a mention in a song 🙏 https://t.co/YXKgA3qAdR — Pratyasha Rath (@pratyasharath) October 15, 2020

Such a relatable song for all caste, creed, gender, age-groups, animals, human, living, non-living ..❤️ — Humor Being ☁️ (@followTheGupta) October 15, 2020

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Jo v bolo last wala line was very meaningful 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/A60udzbq8A — Subala💜ᴮᴱ⟭⟬ #1 (@SM_kmh_) October 15, 2020

10 out of 10 for lyrics 😂😂 https://t.co/fHfOrZEIFv — Chandragupt (@being_gujjubhai) October 15, 2020

Just when we thought we had enough of 2020, Dhinchak Pooja's song has given me a semi existential crisis.

