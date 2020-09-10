While some might say typewriters are a thing of the past, 23-year-old architecture student, James Cook thinks differently. In fact, he creates wonderful artwork with the help of a typewriter. I'll give you a moment to let that sink in.

James took interest in typewriters when he was just 6 years old but, it wasn't until 2014 that he actually used the typewriter to create awesome artwork.

Now he creates art featuring people, architecture, still life, and pets. When he was asked how he came up with this unique idea of creating intricate art with a typewriter, he said:

I came across the news story of a man called Paul Smith who unfortunately suffered from severe cerebral palsy. Due to his condition, he was unable to hold a pencil or paintbrush, but honed his skills using the mechanical precision of a typewriter to produce a portfolio of incredible work spanning at least 60 years. Inspired by his story, I decided to make his work partly the premise for my art studies at college.

The 23-year-old artist also has his own Instagram page where he showcases some of his best artwork. Well, we hand-picked some of his artwork for you to see.

Oh, and if you like what he does and you'd like something special made for your loved ones, he'll be more than happy to make it. Just get in touch with him on Instagram.

Click here to follow James' art on Instagram.