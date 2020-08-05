While we find no use for ordinary packaging or empty cartons, this guy from Japan sees potential for them in extraordinary forms.



Haruki, a Japanese artist has mastered the art of transforming empty boxes into action figures, animals, fun characters, beautiful objects and even entire sceneries.

Wondering, how he does that? He uses the art of kirigami (a technique which only requires folding and cutting of paper) to transform old packaging into marvelous pieces of art and it's unbelievable.

He also has his own Instagram page where he showcases his talent. Check out some of his mind-blowing works.