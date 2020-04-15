As you might know, Japan has an almost crippling addiction to hard work. Their workaholic culture has been ingrained for quite some time now, but with the lockdown in full effect, there's not much of that happening. This, apparently, is very hard for some folks who need their hourly office dose.

According toYomiuri, one construction company employee who went to a job site was punched in the face and hit on the head by his manager for refusing to stay at home.

The employee, who is in his 20s,went all the way over the border to Sendai, in Miyagi Prefecture, on his day off. This, despite his manager having told him earlier to stay home to prevent the spread of the virus.

While some found the actions of the manager justified, the police still arrested him.

Things really are going crazy!