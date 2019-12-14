Young mothers-to-be, would you believe me if I told you that there was a way in which you could trick your toddlers into believing that you were physically present with them while you're actually away?

Well, Sato Nazia, a woman residing in Japan has come up with a brilliant idea to keep her baby calm when she's physically not present with her toddler.

She crafted life-size cutouts of herself and placed it very tactically to make sure her one-year-old baby boy doesn't burst into tears in his mother's absence.

To Sato's surprise, the cutouts worked. The one-year-old baby boy felt like his mother was physically present with him, while she was actually away.

Watch this video of Sato Nazia placing the cut-outs while her son was playing. In fact, in the video, she stepped out of the room for 20 minutes to see if it worked:

Well, it looks like young mothers can now enjoy their me-time with this genius life hack.