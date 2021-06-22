Remember when sometimes as kids, we all used to wear the wrong uniform to school? I, sure as hell, have worn normal uniform on Saturdays instead of whites and that has led to some embarrassment.

Well, it turns out, I ain't that bad. Jasprit Bumrah just wore his everyday Byju Indian jersey instead of the WTC Indian jersey today.

When we first saw it, we thought, that's a very weird way of saying Thug Life.

Thug life bumrah😂🔥

By ignoring that this is not wtc#WTC21final pic.twitter.com/PZUPRuXqSu — Dilip™ (@DKtweetz_) June 22, 2021

#WTC21final

Bumrah's statement on his mistake about wearing wrong jersey pic.twitter.com/KXsArjvMGv — Kisslay Jha🇮🇳 (@TrollerBabua) June 22, 2021

But then, he ran back to his dressing room after an over to get the proper jersey on. Turns out, he wore it by mistake, thus proving once again that all white clothes look alike.

So Bumrah ran back and changed and Twitter got a bit crazy because of it.

Jasprit Bumrah had to run back to the dressing room to change the jersey as he wore the wrong one 😂😂 #WTC21final #IndiaVsNewZealand #jaspritbumrah pic.twitter.com/jk7DabgvQV — crictips.com (@CrictipsIndia) June 22, 2021

Bumrah comes to play with wearing regular byju's sponsored jersey pic.twitter.com/h4bNjN1WHh — Kisslay Jha🇮🇳 (@TrollerBabua) June 22, 2021

As a gujju Bumrah must be feeling at home because New Jersey. https://t.co/X1SXXIxkmx — डी.के. (@itsdhruvism) June 22, 2021

#WTC21final

Byjus And MPL after seeing Bumrah Jersey : pic.twitter.com/lnjYR93DVp — Mota Bro (@Hard_Hu_BC) June 22, 2021

There you go. If Bumrah can wear the wrong jersey at the biggest stage of them all, I think we can all excuse schoolkids for making the same mistake.