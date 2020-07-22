Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din, Baaqi Hain Bekaar Din

Hey Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din, Baaqi Hain Bekaar Din

Just reading these lyrics might pump you up and make you want to dance, right? It might remind you of how desperate Sameer (Salman Khan) was to get Rani's (Priyanka Chopra) forgiveness.

But did you ever sit down and wonder why the hell was he SO desperate? Because THIS :

That's right! In 2004, this guy probably could see the future and figured out the biggest problem all of us are facing now in 2020.

That during this pandemic, our jawaani is slipping out of our hands and there is literally nothing we can do about it.

Just like me, most of the Indian population is in their prime youth. This could've been that time when we would've been begging our bosses for that long weekend chhutti just so that we could go for a vacation with our friends.

Safar karne ki umar mein bas suffer kar raha hoon. — SatraKhatra (@SatraKhatra) July 9, 2020

This could've been that time when all our weekend plans would've included meeting a new Tinder match.

This could've been that time when attending gigs and going to clubs with our friends was our prime agenda.

When going on long drives and eating ice creams at India Gate or Marine Drive would've been a perfect end to a hectic day.

But NO! Coronavirus had to ruin everything.

Now all those costly AF dresses that were bought after saving up for eternity for all those first dates and clubbing nights are lying in cupboards under a pile of dust.

All those newly brought liquid lipsticks have dried up and have been replaced by masks.

Suddenly, all those happy long term relationships have turned into a long-distance relationship.

we're together ki umar mein we're in this together bolna pad raha hai wtf — ❊ (@tantanaatantan) May 29, 2020

I mean, is it just me or does it feel like by the time this pandemic will be over, we will all be like a 100 years old?

People are literally missing out on their last year of schools and colleges. At the age of experiencing new things in life, they are sitting at home, watching TV shows.

So, this pandemic has literally taught all of us that when Sameer was trying to tell us that' jeene ke hai chaar din', we should've really listened.

I mean, life is all about living every moment and if it takes a song to tell us that we should take each day as it comes, we should totally start abiding by it.