Amazon boss Jeff Bezos recently went up very high in the air on his private flight. I am sorry, I am just not calling that space. That's just rich white boys tell themselves to feel good about themselves.

Speaking of fragile egos, Jeff Bezos 'spaceship' also looked like a giant penis, not to be confused with the man himself, mind you.

Now, ignoring the uncanny resemblance and the many, many questions it raises, we looked at Twitter. At first, Twitter was as confused as everybody else.

Wait did everyone else know Jeff Bezos' rocket ship looks like a giant penis — Jess Goodwin (@thejessgoodwin) July 20, 2021

Is it just me or does Jeff Bezos's ship look like a massive dildo...#Bezos #JeffBezos pic.twitter.com/KlfhsMNX4F — Mr Free Speech - Centrefusenik (@Centrefuter) July 20, 2021

The entire internet watching Jeff Bezos fly into space. pic.twitter.com/3g7bxjNETM — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) July 20, 2021

Then it realised what we knew all along. It's an Austin Powers joke. Oh yeah. it's that on the nose.

But this was just the beginning. Because then came the dick jokes. And they haven't stopped yet.

"The physics required to launch such a big dick into space... and just to be clear I'm talking about @JeffBezos not the rocket."$RVV $RVVTF will hopefully soon follow a similar trajectory as it completes its phase 3 clinical study. #BlueOrigin #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/TMbe6fwFjb — Revive Therapeutics (unofficial) (@revivethera) July 20, 2021

what is we kissed in front of the Jeff Bezos dick rocket? pic.twitter.com/vYEzCjUIlo — dissociative barbie (@skilvaaa) July 20, 2021

Space bout to get fucked pic.twitter.com/z2NCBxQK8l — amber ruffin (@ambermruffin) July 20, 2021

I know all rockets are dick shaped to an extent, but Jeff Bezos rocket is the most dick shaped of all the rockets. Like, we get it, Jeff. pic.twitter.com/zYONzisCxG — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) July 20, 2021

Bezos saab flew to space thinking that y'all will be talking about him , but everyone's talking about the dick-rocket instead. — That Goan Guy (@schmmuck) July 20, 2021

Global proletariat: we are sick of a system that kills 14 million people a year needlessly worldwide so that a few can be rich

Bezos: Imma fly my dick rocket to space pic.twitter.com/b3PhlsAwOl — Dr. Asatar Bair (@asatarbair) July 20, 2021

So Bezos rode a rocket dick into space and was done in 5 minutes??? The jokes write themselves... pic.twitter.com/BQfBXYPoDM — Mr. Leo ass on read 7/31 (@MikeAndMax365) July 20, 2021

When anyone asks what capitalism is, show them Bezos riding a dick-shaped rocket into space. pic.twitter.com/QEpCxsblmg — Jared Davidson (@anrchivist) July 20, 2021

you're telling me we're drinking on paper straws while the multi-billion dollar jeff bezos is planning on riding a dick rocket to space?¿? pic.twitter.com/StumbZQ9fH — 🌶️ (@halaagire) July 19, 2021

Jeff Bezos is a coward and a nerd for not also giving his dick-rocket a nutsack. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) July 20, 2021

Wow. If I were insecure about my small penis, I won't be going around telling the world about it. Just saying.