Joe Biden has finally become the 46th President of the United States Of America. But for a very long time, Trump supporters did their best to stand against him.
It’s a new day in America.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 20, 2021
Trump supporters didn't acknowledge him as their president even when Biden was appointed as one. But one Twitter user, Prayag Tiwari, gave this narrative a very comical twist.
He, in a tweet, mentioned that Joe Biden is not his president.
Joe biden is not my president— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) January 20, 2021
Well, needless to say, someone asked him if he's a Trump Supporter but no, he's just from India so Biden can't actually be his president.
January 20, 2021
And, internet being internet, this soon spread like a wildfire and even turned into a trend- #JoeBidenIsNotMyPresident
This is such an Indian thing to do lmaooo I'm cackling#JoeBidenIsNotMyPresident pic.twitter.com/VuTVwVpXiT— お尻の髪 (@akamesurvives) January 22, 2021
Ram Nath Kovind is my president.#JoeBidenIsNotMyPresident pic.twitter.com/MZu5M8FBgk— Rickey Bordoloi (@RickeyYan) January 22, 2021
#JoeBidenIsNotMyPresident trending in India.— Daredevil (@SandipWangarwar) January 22, 2021
Joe Biden to Indians : pic.twitter.com/T4xW3kGGkX
Some even went to great lengths to reiterate that Joe Biden is not our president.
Joe Biden is not my President.— Madhur (@ThePlacardGuy) January 21, 2021
Came here just to reconfirm.
Yup, it's still Ram Nath Kovind. pic.twitter.com/HMTeytq6a3
Indians trending #JoeBidenIsNotMyPresident— NotJerold💀 (@kalkahero1) January 22, 2021
Whole of America Rn:- pic.twitter.com/6US16aZo8y
#JoeBidenIsNotMyPresident is trending for wrong reasons thanks to @theprayagtiwari . Nailed it man. pic.twitter.com/xO19GhzTLk— Satya Dev (@satyadev41) January 22, 2021
This trend even reached other countries LOL.
Joe Biden is NOT my president— Daftoffel🥔 (@Daftoffel) January 20, 2021
This is due to the fact that I live in Spain
Biden is not my President— Grant Furlotte (@GrantFurlotte) January 21, 2021
Only because I am Canadian but I am really happy he is for all Americans. 😁
After all this, Prayag even clarified that Trump is not handling his account.
Let me clarify donald trump is not handling my account.— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) January 22, 2021
Well, let me just say it out loud, Joe Biden is really not my president.