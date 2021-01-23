Joe Biden has finally become the 46th President of the United States Of America. But for a very long time, Trump supporters did their best to stand against him.

It’s a new day in America. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 20, 2021

Trump supporters didn't acknowledge him as their president even when Biden was appointed as one. But one Twitter user, Prayag Tiwari, gave this narrative a very comical twist.

He, in a tweet, mentioned that Joe Biden is not his president.

Joe biden is not my president — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) January 20, 2021

Well, needless to say, someone asked him if he's a Trump Supporter but no, he's just from India so Biden can't actually be his president.

And, internet being internet, this soon spread like a wildfire and even turned into a trend- #JoeBidenIsNotMyPresident

This is such an Indian thing to do lmaooo I'm cackling#JoeBidenIsNotMyPresident pic.twitter.com/VuTVwVpXiT — お尻の髪 (@akamesurvives) January 22, 2021

Tiwari ji got No Chill 😹 😂 pic.twitter.com/F3TYBkWEpF — Peejay🇮🇳 (@Humor_DNA) January 20, 2021

Some even went to great lengths to reiterate that Joe Biden is not our president.

Joe Biden is not my President.



Came here just to reconfirm.



Yup, it's still Ram Nath Kovind. pic.twitter.com/HMTeytq6a3 — Madhur (@ThePlacardGuy) January 21, 2021

#JoeBidenIsNotMyPresident is trending for wrong reasons thanks to @theprayagtiwari . Nailed it man. pic.twitter.com/xO19GhzTLk — Satya Dev (@satyadev41) January 22, 2021

I laughed out loud and scared my neighbours. https://t.co/UWDaTNJdLl — Dr. Yoav Tirosh (@Yoav_inn_riki) January 21, 2021

This trend even reached other countries LOL.

Joe Biden is NOT my president



This is due to the fact that I live in Spain — Daftoffel🥔 (@Daftoffel) January 20, 2021

Biden is not my President

Only because I am Canadian but I am really happy he is for all Americans. 😁 — Grant Furlotte (@GrantFurlotte) January 21, 2021

After all this, Prayag even clarified that Trump is not handling his account.

Let me clarify donald trump is not handling my account. — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) January 22, 2021

Well, let me just say it out loud, Joe Biden is really not my president.