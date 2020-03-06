Growing up in the 90s and early 2000s, Johnny Lever was what we had for comedy. There was barely a stand-up scene in India at the time. But Johnny Lever would pop up in every second movie, literally out of nowhere and just be funny as shit! Like, you couldn't enough of him, ever.

So, while we were getting nostalgic about the legend, we tried putting his best dialogues in our everyday lives.

God damn, man. I wish, Johnny was at his peak, right now. The shit he could have pulled off would have been to die for.