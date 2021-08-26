Today, on the list of weird things that have gone viral on Twitter, we have the alleged profile picture update of Imran Khan, the Prime Minister of Pakistan. 

The screenshot shows a man mistaking Imran Khan for a Bollywood actor, and one you might have never guessed - Chunky Panday!

And I'm not 'a joking'. Because honestly, we can see the resemblance. So the guy a break. 

The comment even said he loved Imran (read Chunky) in his films with Govinda. Iconic. Twitter obviously loves this. 

I bet everyone had a good laugh out of this.