Actor-turned-environmentalist Juhi Chawla had approached the Delhi High Court against the setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country, as it would impact animals, citizens, flora and fauna. 

However, the online hearing was disrupted as someone started humming Ghoonghat Ki Aad Se Dilbar Ka, a popular song of the actor's movie Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, as soon as the actor joined the meeting.

Although the singer was not identified, Justice J R Midha ordered them to be muted. Juhi Chawla’s advocate, Deepak Khosla said, "I hope this is not being dropped by some respondent."

The court was hearing the problem of court fees to be submitted by the plaintiff, while it was again interrupted by someone singing a different song, Lal Lal Hoton Pe Gori Kiska Naam Hai, after which the person was removed from the hearing. No, it did not stop there as well. Someone yet again started singing another song, Meri Banno Ki Ayegi Baarat.

During the hearing, one participant also flashed a mobile phone with a photo of Juhi Chawla.

The agitated court asked to identify the responsible person and issue a contempt notice. They also asked the IT Department of the Delhi High Court to identify the person and convey it to Delhi Police for necessary action. Justice Midha also asked the court to share the details of the disrupter with the Delhi Police.

