Actor-turned-environmentalist Juhi Chawla had approached the Delhi High Court against the setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country, as it would impact animals, citizens, flora and fauna.

However, the online hearing was disrupted as someone started humming Ghoonghat Ki Aad Se Dilbar Ka, a popular song of the actor's movie Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, as soon as the actor joined the meeting.

Although the singer was not identified, Justice J R Midha ordered them to be muted. Juhi Chawla’s advocate, Deepak Khosla said, "I hope this is not being dropped by some respondent."

The court was hearing the problem of court fees to be submitted by the plaintiff, while it was again interrupted by someone singing a different song, Lal Lal Hoton Pe Gori Kiska Naam Hai, after which the person was removed from the hearing. No, it did not stop there as well. Someone yet again started singing another song, Meri Banno Ki Ayegi Baarat.

During the hearing, one participant also flashed a mobile phone with a photo of Juhi Chawla.

The agitated court asked to identify the responsible person and issue a contempt notice. They also asked the IT Department of the Delhi High Court to identify the person and convey it to Delhi Police for necessary action. Justice Midha also asked the court to share the details of the disrupter with the Delhi Police.

Who would refuse being invited like this? — Adv. Rahul Vasudev (@VasudevRahul) June 2, 2021

Did he sing "tu hai meri Kiran?"😂😂😂😂 — pradeep Srivastava (@pradeepsri72) June 2, 2021

Reminded me of a similar stunt pulled recently.....



Same outcome, I guess... 😄 pic.twitter.com/FbXsmzLJuD — The Desi Pundit द देसी पंडित 🚩 (@TheDesiPundit) June 2, 2021

This is effing hilarious. Their honours should not object to some filmi touch to the ridiculousnouss they have brought down the High Courts and Supreme Court to. What is wrong with some glamour to go with the farce that they play on the nation. — పోతుకూచి శ్రీధర్ (@pothukuchis) June 2, 2021

Ish se badhiya aaj maine kuch nahi suna🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Manish kumar (@Manishkumarsina) June 2, 2021

Mtlb court inhi chizo ke liye reh gya ab India Mai? — D.Tomar (@samaykapahiya) June 2, 2021

First song: Ghoonghat Ki Aad Mein Dilbar Ka



Second song: Lal Lal Hoton Pe Gori Tera Naam Hai



Third song: Meri Banno Ki Aayegi Baraat 🤣#JuhiChawla https://t.co/T9ino6mT3l — Aditi Singh (@aditi2118) June 2, 2021

Aashiq mizaz person: Tu hai meri kiran.

Court: tujhe abhi jaadu dikhata hu — 🐣 Deepak 🕊️ (@__deepakk) June 2, 2021

What's wrong with people 😬 — Mëuphorica 🧚 (@EuphoricEnigMeh) June 2, 2021

