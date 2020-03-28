Parenting can be a very tough task, especially when your kids are always up to some mischief.

From painting their siblings to getting stuck in the toilet, these tiny tots are wreaking havoc in their homes. These hilarious pictures show just how naughty kids can be when they get up to mischief.

1. Just trying to flush them all out...Mumma!  

Source: pinterest

2. Who did this?  

Source: thesun

3. Not for kids.  

Source: reddit

4. Food baby  

Source: buzzfeed

5. Painter  

Source: scoopwhoop

6. Now the house looks clean  

Source: funniestindian

7. Not everything you see is edible.  

Source: funniestindian

8. When mom asks to take care of your younger sibling.  

Source: funniestindian

9. Let me help you  

Source: funniestindian

10. Someone please help me.  

Source: funniestindian

11. We are just playing.  

Source: funniestindian

12. Don’t worry, everything is under control.

Source: funniestindian

13. So what? I was bored.  

Source: funniestindian

14. Thug life!  

Source: funniestindian

15. My new art book  

Source: funniestindian

16. Enjoying my meal.  

Source: funniestindian

17. White washed.  

Source: funniestindian

18. Never leave your children alone.  

Source: funniestindian

19. So far so good  

Source: funniestindian

20. Fridge Raider  

Source: thesun

We are dying of laughter!  