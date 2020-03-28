Parenting can be a very tough task, especially when your kids are always up to some mischief.

From painting their siblings to getting stuck in the toilet, these tiny tots are wreaking havoc in their homes. These hilarious pictures show just how naughty kids can be when they get up to mischief.

1. Just trying to flush them all out...Mumma!

2. Who did this?

3. Not for kids.

4. Food baby

5. Painter

6. Now the house looks clean

7. Not everything you see is edible.

8. When mom asks to take care of your younger sibling.

9. Let me help you

10. Someone please help me.

11. We are just playing.

12. Don’t worry, everything is under control.

13. So what? I was bored.

14. Thug life!

15. My new art book

16. Enjoying my meal.

17. White washed.

18. Never leave your children alone.

19. So far so good

20. Fridge Raider

We are dying of laughter!