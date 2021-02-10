It's a known phrase that cricket is nothing less than religion in India. There is no dearth of anticipation among ardent cricket-frenzy fans during an ongoing match.
On February 9th, an incident during a wedding ceremony in Tamil Nadu summed up the feelings of cricket lovers towards the sport. A family, which hosted a wedding ceremony, ensured that guests didn't miss India vs England match that was played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
The family who hosted the wedding live-streamed the match on a big screen at the wedding venue. Twitter user Akshay Natarajan (@akshaynatarajan) shared an image of the ceremony taking place on a stage with many attendees hooked to the giant screen.
A Chennai test, with 2 Chennai boys batting. How can you not??— Akshay Natarajan (@akshaynatarajan) February 8, 2021
Happy married life da Anand 😁#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/ClY34ri83G
This incident created a buzz and garnered a massive thumbs up from cricket buffs across the country. It now has people on social media figuring out plans to do the same for their weddings. It created a bigger buzz when Moulin Parikh (@moulinparikh), a member of BCCI and IPL Media and communications team, re-shared the picture saying that streaming matches in the weddings should be a mandatory addition to all wedding venues.
Have skipped many family functions as they coincided with #TeamIndia matches in the pre-digital era.— Moulin (@Moulinparikh) February 8, 2021
Wedding invites now must mention that match will be streamed live to ensure full attendance😁. #INDvsENG
📷 - Akshay Natarajan pic.twitter.com/2K8OowtNhH
Here’s how netizens reacted to the incident:
This is why #testcricket is big in #India. Wedding ceremony underway, while guests get to watch each ball. Maybe the priest does too. #INDvENG https://t.co/nldk0H7qqA— S. Krishnan (@krishnanism) February 9, 2021
How can you knot— Bhakti (@TauntyFive) February 9, 2021
This is such a Chennai picture❤️ We love our cricket https://t.co/5ODprpY1av— Akhila (@akeliakhila) February 8, 2021
Well I guess its one way to make sure everyone shows up to the wedding! 😂 #INDvENG https://t.co/u6O0ffJoim— Mayur Bhanji (@mayurbhanji) February 8, 2021
Now you know how to assure full attendance at your wedding! ;)