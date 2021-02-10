It's a known phrase that cricket is nothing less than religion in India. There is no dearth of anticipation among ardent cricket-frenzy fans during an ongoing match.

On February 9th, an incident during a wedding ceremony in Tamil Nadu summed up the feelings of cricket lovers towards the sport. A family, which hosted a wedding ceremony, ensured that guests didn't miss India vs England match that was played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The family who hosted the wedding live-streamed the match on a big screen at the wedding venue. Twitter user Akshay Natarajan (@akshaynatarajan) shared an image of the ceremony taking place on a stage with many attendees hooked to the giant screen.

This incident created a buzz and garnered a massive thumbs up from cricket buffs across the country. It now has people on social media figuring out plans to do the same for their weddings. It created a bigger buzz when Moulin Parikh (@moulinparikh), a member of BCCI and IPL Media and communications team, re-shared the picture saying that streaming matches in the weddings should be a mandatory addition to all wedding venues.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the incident:

