It's a known phrase that cricket is nothing less than religion in India. There is no dearth of anticipation among ardent cricket-frenzy fans during an ongoing match. 

Source: Tenor

On February 9th, an incident during a wedding ceremony in Tamil Nadu summed up the feelings of cricket lovers towards the sport. A family, which hosted a wedding ceremony, ensured that guests didn't miss India vs England match that was played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. 

The family who hosted the wedding live-streamed the match on a big screen at the wedding venue. Twitter user Akshay Natarajan (@akshaynatarajan) shared an image of the ceremony taking place on a stage with many attendees hooked to the giant screen.  

This incident created a buzz and garnered a massive thumbs up from cricket buffs across the country. It now has people on social media figuring out plans to do the same for their weddings. It created a bigger buzz when Moulin Parikh (@moulinparikh), a member of BCCI and IPL Media and communications team, re-shared the picture saying that streaming matches in the weddings should be a mandatory addition to all wedding venues. 

Here’s how netizens reacted to the incident: 

Now you know how to assure full attendance at your wedding! ;)