Since you probably don’t have much to do in quarantine time, here are some perfectly timed images you can go through. You’ll take a while to get what’s happening in each picture. So it’s your perfect self-isolation activity for today.
1. Who’s hand is this?
2. Afro cat.
3. Don’t drop the baby!
4. I guess now we all know who’s the saviour of this world.
5. This cat found its rightful place.
6. Skipped leg-day?
7. Is he sitting on the table?
8. Looks like someone is angry.
9. Nice Ponytail
10. Huggable picture
11. Not a movie
12. Where are his legs...Bro!
13. Can someone explain?
14. Her pants fell off
15. Hahahahaha!
16. What is happening?
17. Cutest Santa ever!
Too confusing!