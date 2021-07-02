There seems to be a direct correlation between only wanting exotic dogs and a person being a dick. There are thousands of ads of people looking to adopt dogs, but when you dig a little deeper, the fine print says that they only want dogs that look like they'd make for the perfect Kardashian showpiece. So here's a bunch of pictures of 'exotic' dogs to hopefully change some perceptions.

Dolly Singh and junior Dolly.

Such exotic, much wow.

Indie dogs are better than breed dogs. pic.twitter.com/fgVsseJPJL — Rema nair 🇮🇳 (@Remaknair2) March 16, 2021

Randeep Hooda and his lil pooch. 'Cos the reverse of God is Dog.

Look at that tongue lolling.

True love right here, folks.

#Indie pets are beautiful, brave, loving & loyal.



Had breeder dogs in the distant past and cuties Bholu and Zee for over 10 years now... so seen both sides



This is Bholus wink!😁



Please #AdoptDontShop 🙏

Let's be as kind as we can 🙏 pic.twitter.com/CF7EJabq3B — Meghna Girish 🇮🇳 (@megirish2001) June 13, 2021

This little dude is happy even while getting a shot!

Indie dogs are so adorable. But most dog lovers are hesitant to take them in as they don't know how to #adopt a stray dog. Many believe that adopting street dogs is difficult as they can't be house-trained. However, these dogs are highly adaptive and make excellent pets 🐾 pic.twitter.com/hRu87CeXFX — Animal People Alliance (@AnimalPeopleA) July 14, 2020

John Abraham's beloved indie pooches.

Can your 'exotic' dogs do this?

Better Than Foreign Breed: Uttarakhand Police Recruits Street Indie Dog As Part Of Dog Squad https://t.co/80WZgn9v86 — soniya singh khatkar (@Greatssk) November 19, 2019

We're already in love with Chhaya.

I did just that :)

My dog's name is Chhaya/छाया (named her so cos she's got black coat like a shadow & i like Indian names)

Brought her home an year ago.

"Indies" are perfect, low maintenance, lovable & playful dogs.

We gotta drop our obsession with premium breed dogs & adopt :) pic.twitter.com/iN9DE96QeV — Yogiraj (@ThisIsYogiraj) June 13, 2021

What's this doggo looking at so intently? Idiots who only prefer pure-breeds?

Long live Dobbie!

Sweet dreams.

Here's Farhan Akhtar with his special someone.

And check out Shibani Dandekar literally singing with her doggy.

Another cute AF indie pupper.

And last but not least, Madhuri Dixit with her exotic dog - an indie.

As you can see, our homegrown indie doggies are just as lovable, squishable, and cute as other breeds. So please, give our doggos a chance. You won't regret it.