As the weeks of lockdown go on, and the coronavirus continues to make life miserable, those enforcing it have been trying to keep spirits high. The only way to get through this is to reinforce the importance of hygiene and staying in, after all.

To that end, the Kerala Police recently shared a funny video about battling the virus by staying indoors and washing your hands. It's a parody of DD's Ramayana and Mahabharata shows, magic arrows and everything.

Corona war ..

we shall overcome.. pic.twitter.com/aYldQaHNYe — Kerala Police (@TheKeralaPolice) April 9, 2020

In times like these, it's important to keep our sense of humour alive. It'd be really depressing if we all just sad around morosely at home.