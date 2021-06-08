People from around the world plant saplings and trees to show their support for World Environment Day.

However, in Kerala, a few youth took their love for all things 'green' a tad bit too far.

According to Mathrubhumi, a group of youngsters in the Kandamchira area in Kollam planted cannabis by the roadside and declared that this was a plant they loved.

A man who lives in the neighbourhood grew suspicious and informed the authorities. The Kollam Excise Special Squad, who arrived on scene and confirmed that the saplings, 60 cm and 30 cm long respectively from the road between Kurishadi junction in Kandachira and the bypass, were indeed the illegal drug.

Eyewitnesses claim that three persons "under the leadership of a young man addicted to drugs" planted the saplings and took pictures of them.

Planting cannabis in a public area was probably not a very bright idea. Wonder what they were high on.