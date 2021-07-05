In a world where the weird things keep happening every other day, today was the weirdest. KFC Spain tweeted in Gujarati.
What did it say? The hell do I know? I like alcohol, I have never been to Gujarat. We did try to translate the tweet and it just says a bunch of words with a very threatening aura.
Fried Chicken and the World Colonel Sanders Kentucky Fried Chicken Devil Restaurant Food Potatoes 07/22
- KFC Spain in GUjarati
Anyhow, Twitter thought it was funny.
Is that Advani? https://t.co/WB8hWXYill— Anuj M (@pavlikam) July 4, 2021
KFC Spain is tweeting in Gujrati. Thank you Modiji (although that’s Advani ji) https://t.co/NEZJTvYCKd— Raunaq Rajani (@SirRaunaqRajani) July 4, 2021
Wtf is this 😐 https://t.co/SZh9Z3KFKT— Ashwin John George (@iamashwinjohn) July 4, 2021
Whatever the fuck this manohar lal Khattar is doing here https://t.co/ILFn53ek5i— Corporate Kumar (@Korporatekumar) July 4, 2021
Not sure what's more ominous - the photo, KFC Spain tweeting in Gujju, or the fact that the only words I can understand in the tweet are "Sanders Shaitan Restaurant". https://t.co/pFoK09Mvbd— Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) July 4, 2021
Advani bought Bitcoin? https://t.co/LqITmmrl9A— That Goan Guy (@schmmuck) July 4, 2021
glad to see we've progressed beyond the racist "aramaic is scary" meme and graduated to the also racist "gujarati is scary" meme https://t.co/nTIvoPKmA0— Bexar Bandito (@BexarBandito) July 2, 2021
Wait whattt! Why is KFC Spain tweeting in Gujarati…. This is so funnnyyy https://t.co/fiheZPnnuv— shalini machhar (@ShaliniMachhar) July 5, 2021
Well, now that we have all fallen to this ingenius marketic trick by KFC, have a good day.