In a world where the weird things keep happening every other day, today was the weirdest. KFC Spain tweeted in Gujarati.

What did it say? The hell do I know? I like alcohol, I have never been to Gujarat. We did try to translate the tweet and it just says a bunch of words with a very threatening aura.

Fried Chicken and the World Colonel Sanders Kentucky Fried Chicken Devil Restaurant Food Potatoes 07/22

- KFC Spain in GUjarati

Anyhow, Twitter thought it was funny.

KFC Spain is tweeting in Gujrati. Thank you Modiji (although that’s Advani ji) https://t.co/NEZJTvYCKd — Raunaq Rajani (@SirRaunaqRajani) July 4, 2021

Wtf is this 😐 https://t.co/SZh9Z3KFKT — Ashwin John George (@iamashwinjohn) July 4, 2021

Whatever the fuck this manohar lal Khattar is doing here https://t.co/ILFn53ek5i — Corporate Kumar (@Korporatekumar) July 4, 2021

Not sure what's more ominous - the photo, KFC Spain tweeting in Gujju, or the fact that the only words I can understand in the tweet are "Sanders Shaitan Restaurant". https://t.co/pFoK09Mvbd — Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) July 4, 2021

Advani bought Bitcoin? https://t.co/LqITmmrl9A — That Goan Guy (@schmmuck) July 4, 2021

glad to see we've progressed beyond the racist "aramaic is scary" meme and graduated to the also racist "gujarati is scary" meme https://t.co/nTIvoPKmA0 — Bexar Bandito (@BexarBandito) July 2, 2021

Wait whattt! Why is KFC Spain tweeting in Gujarati…. This is so funnnyyy https://t.co/fiheZPnnuv — shalini machhar (@ShaliniMachhar) July 5, 2021

Well, now that we have all fallen to this ingenius marketic trick by KFC, have a good day.