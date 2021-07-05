In a world where the weird things keep happening every other day, today was the weirdest. KFC Spain tweeted in Gujarati. 

What did it say? The hell do I know? I like alcohol, I have never been to Gujarat. We did try to translate the tweet and it just says a bunch of words with a very threatening aura. 

Fried Chicken and the World Colonel Sanders Kentucky Fried Chicken Devil Restaurant Food Potatoes 07/22 

                    - KFC Spain in GUjarati

Anyhow, Twitter thought it was funny. 

Well, now that we have all fallen to this ingenius marketic trick by KFC, have a good day. 