Life is simple, don't overcomplicate things. Do it the Khaby way.

Whether you're convinced or not, Dreams11 surely is. India is surprised with the first-ever collaboration of Khaby Lame with an Indian brand ie.Dream11.

Viraj Ghelani, in the video is stunned to see his friend eating french fries with toothpicks. So he calls Khaby to simplify this.

Khaby, like in his typical videos, picks up a fry with his fingers and eats it, showing viewers how simple this is in the signature style, extending his arms with unique facial expressions.

Khaby then reveals himself wearing a Dream11 jersey and then points to a placard that says,

Dimaag Lagana Hai Toh Dream11 Pe Laga Na

With this, he emphasises the brand's message to use their intelligence while selecting a Dream11 team.

Twiter is amazed and so are we!

Dream11 and khaby are collaborating🔥



Best News For The Day 🤩#dream11peDimaaglagana https://t.co/G2X1jRYPnP — Arun (@ArunAA999) September 27, 2021

Khaby Lame in the new ad of Dream 11 is just amazing. Khaby making moves in India now #khabylame #dream11 pic.twitter.com/kvUviBrTWe — SavageNewsFurkan (@furkanaibani) September 28, 2021

Dream11 partnering with Khaby is like a perfect marriage #dream11peDimaaglagana https://t.co/rLgo8PKtfP — Dhfm (@NBC_dhfm) September 27, 2021

was just thinking when will an indian brand/org will collab with khaby and @Dream11 did it first.. https://t.co/Q2QI9Q5ft4 — . (@AnasMagnificent) September 27, 2021

Khaby is now the trending international influencer you got there,lagtha hei @Dream11 dimaag lagaya.Great work this makes you a wide reach.#dream11peDimaaglagana https://t.co/q8IfUVndHj — Aryan SuryA ⛓️ (@AryanSuryA_) September 27, 2021

This Video is Lit and



Khaby entry 😂👌



Loved the video @Dream11 😍❤️#dream11peDimaaglagana https://t.co/HIBWtD28v6 — kAArthik 😎🪓 (@IamAllukarthik) September 28, 2021

Dream11 roped in Khaby Lame to do what he does best, perform a task, which a lot of people complicate, in the simplest way possible.